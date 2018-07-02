  • 82°
More than 100 arrested in ICE raid

TOLEDO, Ohio — More than 100 workers were arrested at an Ohio meatpacking plant by federal agents following a yearlong immigration investigation, the second large raid in the state in the past two weeks.

Ice cream pie made for summer

If you want to end a summer celebration or gathering with a big old bang, you would be hard pressed to pick a better dessert than an ice cream pie. Somehow, ice cream stuffed into a pie crust just seems so much more festive and decadent and sultry than bowls of ice cream.

Ditch protection is a milestone

REDWOOD FALLS , Minn. — Seeded with a pollinator-friendly mix and signed with white placards, the first Minnesota Conservation Reserve Enhancement Program (MN CREP) easement borders a public ditch that runs through Robert and Cathy VanderLinden’s Redwood County corn field.

Seneca to end seasonal canning in Rochester

After almost 90 years of years of canning in Rochester, Seneca Foods Corp. is ending its seasonal production, although its frozen business will remain. That means the canning operation, which primarily produces cream corn, will end production at the end of this season.

Shrimp make big splash

Out among the rich farmland between Stewartville and Spring Valley, off County Road 1, sits Kedron Valley Farm. There, among the usual farm buildings, is a large pole barn where a crop is being grown and harvested that is a bit unusual for the area. Heads up, seafood lovers. It’s shrimp.

CSA farms continue to fill niche

The methodology of CSA operations is simple: to provide growers with much needed capital at the beginning of a growing season, and to allow for community members to know exactly where their food is coming from.

Opinion

When Trump starts tweeting, Sonny starts packing

Prince Edward Island, caressed in eastern Canada’s provincial arms of New Brunswick and Nova Scotia, is a lovely place to visit in June. Its sparkling red sand beaches, miles of white-blossomed potato fields, and rolling carpets of lush pasture form a color-soaked postcard for tourists and l…