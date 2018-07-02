CLARK’S GROVE, Minn. — More than a year after a tornado struck this community’s fire hall, funds for a replacement are on the way.
TOLEDO, Ohio — More than 100 workers were arrested at an Ohio meatpacking plant by federal agents following a yearlong immigration investigation, the second large raid in the state in the past two weeks.
FORT DODGE, Iowa — The weed-covered hillsides in Loomis Park are getting a cleanup this month from 68 goats.
If you want to end a summer celebration or gathering with a big old bang, you would be hard pressed to pick a better dessert than an ice cream pie. Somehow, ice cream stuffed into a pie crust just seems so much more festive and decadent and sultry than bowls of ice cream.
MABEL, Minn. — An estimated 400 people attended a rally and public information meeting at the Mabel Community Center on June 19 in response to a proposed hog facility in Fillmore County.
REDWOOD FALLS , Minn. — Seeded with a pollinator-friendly mix and signed with white placards, the first Minnesota Conservation Reserve Enhancement Program (MN CREP) easement borders a public ditch that runs through Robert and Cathy VanderLinden’s Redwood County corn field.
After almost 90 years of years of canning in Rochester, Seneca Foods Corp. is ending its seasonal production, although its frozen business will remain. That means the canning operation, which primarily produces cream corn, will end production at the end of this season.
Out among the rich farmland between Stewartville and Spring Valley, off County Road 1, sits Kedron Valley Farm. There, among the usual farm buildings, is a large pole barn where a crop is being grown and harvested that is a bit unusual for the area. Heads up, seafood lovers. It’s shrimp.
The methodology of CSA operations is simple: to provide growers with much needed capital at the beginning of a growing season, and to allow for community members to know exactly where their food is coming from.
SPRING VALLEY, Minn. (AP) — Community-supported agriculture farms in the Midwest have been putting fresh boxes of produce on the doorsteps of their urban and suburban neighbors since the 1990s. The volume of farmers trying their hand at the cooperative-based business formula has mushroomed, …
Prince Edward Island, caressed in eastern Canada’s provincial arms of New Brunswick and Nova Scotia, is a lovely place to visit in June. Its sparkling red sand beaches, miles of white-blossomed potato fields, and rolling carpets of lush pasture form a color-soaked postcard for tourists and l…
