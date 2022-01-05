SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Wed, Jan 5, 2022

DanielandDarylJohnson
Local
Austin man and his father charged in U.S. Capitol riot plead guilty
Daniel Johnson and his father, Daryl Johnson, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in D.C. to charges of civil disorder.
January 05, 2022 11:13 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
high school boundaries.jpg
Local
Rochester high schoolers will be able to remain at their existing schools, despite upcoming boundary changes
Students who are in the fifth- and eighth-grades also should be able to remain in their existing schools, despite the boundary changes.
January 05, 2022 04:12 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Fatal Crash graphic
Local
Canton man killed in crash with semi Tuesday
Leon Ernest Simpson, 63, died following the Jan. 4, 2022, crash.
January 05, 2022 11:54 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Broc Finstuen action shot
College
Finstuen has found perfect finishing place, Cleveland State
Broc Finstuen is at his second Division I basketball home in three years, this time the Pine Island graduate closing his career at Cleveland State.
January 05, 2022 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
072721-ROCHESTER-SCHOOL-BOARD-2230.jpg
Local
Rochester School Board releases mid-year review of Superintendent Kent Pekel
January 04, 2022 11:34 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Ryan Parsons
Business
COVID surge spurs Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce to postpone annual meeting
January 04, 2022 04:41 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
RCTC.Hintz.dup.springball.photo
College
Hintz steps down as RCTC football coach
January 04, 2022 04:41 PM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
COVID-19 coronavirus testing
Local
COVID-19 increase expected as testing demand breaks Olmsted County records
January 04, 2022 04:20 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen

Weather
A mix of bitter cold and mild temperatures in the 10 day forecast
January 05, 2022 12:00 PM
School Closings.png
Weather
Weather-related closings and announcements for Wednesday, Jan. 5
A list of area school and organization weather-related announcements. Have an announcement? Email it to news@postbulletin.com.
January 05, 2022 05:21 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
Cartoon of John Wheeler with a speech bubble depicting weather events
Weather
WeatherTalk: Only 2 places in the US have no winter at all
There is no record of frost in most of Hawaii and in the Florida Keys.
January 05, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
FILE PHOTO: Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump gather in Washington
National
U.S. attorney general to discuss investigation into Capitol attack
Garland, the top U.S. law enforcement official, is not expected to speak in detail about specific charges or identify new suspects during his speech Wednesday.
20220105-AMX-US-NEWS-AT-LEAST-13-PEOPLE-INCLUDING-3-PHI.jpg
National
At least 13 people, including 7 children, killed in Philadelphia fire
Police lights crash report
Local
Kenyon man injured in single vehicle crash in Goodhue County
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Listen: Rochester YMCA to close by the end of the month
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
January 05, 2022 05:58 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
rochester city logo
Local
Civic Center parking ramp set to reopen Wednesday
Parking structure was closed after water pipe broke in freezing weather.
January 04, 2022 09:10 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
100521-ROCHESTER-SCHOOL-BOARD-00323.jpg
Local
Recap: Rochester School Board provides mid-year review of Interim Superintendent Kent Pekel
Follow along with education reporter Jordan Shearer at the Rochester School Board meeting.
January 04, 2022 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer

61d60d561a90f875b5e20764.jpg
Elonn Harman
January 05, 2022 03:51 PM
Screen Shot 2022-01-05 at 3.16.01 PM.png
Gerald "Jerry" Dubin
January 05, 2022 03:23 PM
Lynn Cliff
January 05, 2022 12:36 PM
Thomas M Duerre
January 05, 2022 09:42 AM
Dorothy Greseth
January 04, 2022 04:18 PM
61d49bd78101173a98d117cd.jpg
Ramona (Radermacher) Digre
January 04, 2022 03:12 PM
COVID cases page.png
See the latest COVID-19 numbers for SE Minnesota here
See the latest COVID-19 numbers updated daily.
Coronavirus
Minnesota to distribute nearly 2M home rapid COVID tests
Minnesota COVID hospitalizations, public health risk metrics continue to drop
Health Fusion: What popular baby names reveal about your need to fit in or stand out
BIZ-TOPPS-EISNER-MLB-GET
  1. Michael Eisner sells Topps sports trading card company after losing key licenses
  2. Illinois recreational cannabis sales set record in December, hit $1.38 billion for the year
  3. Minnesota communities still capturing sales tax revenues despite ‘Amazon effect’, new research finds
Swimming Results Scores graphic
Prep
Boys swimming and diving results for Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022
January 04, 2022 10:53 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Hockey graphic
Prep
Tuesday's girls hockey: Dodge County rallies, but edged by Lakeville North in OT
January 04, 2022 10:50 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Hockey graphic
Prep
Tuesday boys hockey: Mayo, Northfield battle to tie; Lourdes' goalie notches 4th shutout
January 04, 2022 10:22 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Basketball results graphic
Prep
Rochester girls basketball results Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022
January 04, 2022 09:36 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Public Safety
  1. Do you call a tow if you go in the ditch?
  2. Minnesota had nearly 500 road fatalities in 2021, most since 2007
  3. Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: January 2-8, 2022
Government and Politics
102121.N.DNT.RedistrictingPanelC2.jpg
After hearing final arguments, Minnesota judges start work of redrawing state's political maps
Judges on the panel said they respected the Legislature's authority to craft new political districts but stood ready to step in if partisan disagreements got in the way.
050721-AIRPORT-RUNWAY-IMPROVEMENT-03328.jpg
Hagedorn under observation after testing positive for COVID-19
Rep. Jim Hagedorn tests positive for COVID-19
Rochester State of the City set for Jan. 14

Education
IMG_7729.JPG
Exclusive
Rochester student expands her advocacy to the international stage
"I’ve always had a need for justice. It’s something that means a lot to me because it’s not just fighting for myself. It’s not just fighting for my family. It’s fighting for the people in the community," said Salma Abdi.
Campus News graphic logo
Campus News: Fall 2021 Dean's lists
Exclusive
Rochester education group Cradle 2 Career is ready to do more
History
Day in History graphic
  1. 1922: Physicians making house calls barely make it back in blizzard
  2. Southern climate was a hop, skip and jump away on Ozark Airlines
  3. 1972: Elvis atop the 'Artists of the Year'
Community
  1. Ayooluwa Odeyinka: Why you should care about saving the rookery
  2. Ava Gustafson: Resolutions are an opportunity for self-improvement
  3. People say the darnedest things to the police
Lifestyle
Yepez Art4Trails.jpg
Art4Trails opens summer 2022 submissions
Two to four pieces will be selected from area proposals.
Lost Italian 1.jpg
Italian wedding soup celebrates the marriage between meat and greens
A lot of good music was recorded in 2021
Daughter Susan shares her experiences
opinion
OPED-VIRTUAL-LEARNING-EDITORIAL-GET
Editorials
Other View: Use virtual learning for those kicked out of school
January 05, 2022 10:00 AM
 · 
By  The Detroit News
OPED-VIOLENCE-COMMENTARY-GET
Columns
Jerald McNair: Stemming the culture of violence begins with all of us. Our children are watching
January 05, 2022 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Jerald McNair
thomas-trump-20220104
Columns
Cal Thomas: Let's out the men in Maxwell-Epstein case
January 05, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Cal Thomas
OPED-SENECA-SELFHEALING-COMMENTARY-GET
Columns
Eli Merritt: Feeling despair and uncertainty? This Roman Stoic philosopher has some answers
January 04, 2022 01:30 PM
 · 
By  Eli Merritt

Arts & Entertainment
090921-LAST-THURSDAYS-DOWNTOWN-07050.jpg
  1. Shortened Thursdays Downtown returns with plans for RDA events
  2. Jazz player headlines Winona concerts
  3. Books to read in the snow
Rochester in Color
Women's Foundation of Minnesota logo
  1. Woman of color? Age 16-24? Here's your chance to get connected with tech
  2. Discussing disability with Ramona Norwood
Podcasts
PostBulletin_Minute-1400x1400-SLL.jpg
  1. LISTEN: Post Bulletin Minute
  2. LISTEN: The Other Side of the Table
  3. LISTEN: The Health Variant
  4. LISTEN: Health Fusion
The Vault
CarlaBethAnderson.jpg
  1. Just named employee of the month, Minnesota fast food worker was never seen again
  2. Investigators hone in on suspect in South Dakota missing persons case
  3. Survivor yearns to learn fate of Duluth's 'Hillside Rapist'
Special Sections
TV Listings.png
TV Listings
November 17, 2021 08:29 AM
rochester_magazine_logo.png
Rochester Magazine
northland-outdoors-logo.jpeg
Northland Outdoors
November 09, 2021 09:46 AM
agweek_logo_squared.png
Agweek