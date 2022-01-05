ADVERTISEMENT
Daniel Johnson and his father, Daryl Johnson, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in D.C. to charges of civil disorder.
Rochester high schoolers will be able to remain at their existing schools, despite upcoming boundary changes
Students who are in the fifth- and eighth-grades also should be able to remain in their existing schools, despite the boundary changes.
Leon Ernest Simpson, 63, died following the Jan. 4, 2022, crash.
Broc Finstuen is at his second Division I basketball home in three years, this time the Pine Island graduate closing his career at Cleveland State.
A list of area school and organization weather-related announcements. Have an announcement? Email it to news@postbulletin.com.
There is no record of frost in most of Hawaii and in the Florida Keys.
Garland, the top U.S. law enforcement official, is not expected to speak in detail about specific charges or identify new suspects during his speech Wednesday.
Parking structure was closed after water pipe broke in freezing weather.
Follow along with education reporter Jordan Shearer at the Rochester School Board meeting.
See the latest COVID-19 numbers updated daily.
Judges on the panel said they respected the Legislature's authority to craft new political districts but stood ready to step in if partisan disagreements got in the way.
"I’ve always had a need for justice. It’s something that means a lot to me because it’s not just fighting for myself. It’s not just fighting for my family. It’s fighting for the people in the community," said Salma Abdi.
