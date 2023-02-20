12 Players to Watch in Section 1A, 1AA boys hockey playoffs

Section 1A

• Kyle Ahlschlager, Sr., F, Waseca: The section’s second-leading goal-scorer comes from Waseca. Ahlschlager has 40 goals this season — the sixth-most in Minnesota — and 57 total points. Ahlschlager has scored in bunches. He has seven hat tricks, including a six-goal game, a five-goal game and three four-goal games.

• Jan Bla’ha, Sr., D, La Crescent-Hokah: The 18-year-old senior, who came to La Crescent from Czechia this year, has been a star on defense for the Lancers. Bla’ha is the team’s third-leading scorer (15-19—34) and has four game-winning goals. He enters the playoffs with seven points in the past four games.

Also Read

• Xander Carter-Kleven, Jr., G, Lourdes: The junior goalie’s numbers are quite good, especially considering the number of shots he’s faced this season. Carter-Kleven has a 3.77 goals-against average and a .901 save percentage, while facing 38.3 shots per game. He has faced 40 or more shots in a game 10 times, including a season-high of 70 on Jan. 28 at St. Cloud Cathedral.

La Crescent’s Wyatt Farrell (2) controls the puck during a boys hockey game against Lourdes on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at Graham Arena in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin Traci Westcott/Traci Westcott

• Wyatt Farrell, Jr., F, La Crescent-Hokah: The state’s second-leading goal scorer for a second straight season, Farrell has 52 goals and 71 points entering the playoffs. He’s also fourth in the state in power-play goals (11). Farrell has 144 career goals 191 career points — he could reach the 150-goal mark and 200-point mark if the Lancers can make a run in the section tournament.

• Mike Fossum, Sr., D, Northfield: One of the best defensemen in the section, the 5-feet-10, 155-pound left-shot blue-liner has 31 points this season, including a remarkable 28 assists. More than half of those assists — 16 — have come on the power play for a high-powered Raiders offense that averages 5.32 goals per game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dodge County's Gryffon Funke (13) skates with the puck during a Rochester Kiwanis Hockey Festival game against Century on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at Graham Arena in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

• Gryffon Funke, Jr., F, Dodge County: The junior, a magician with the puck, recently recorded his 100th career point. Funke has a team-best 29 goals and has 47 total points. Funke has recorded at least one point in all 21 games he’s played in this season and has two hat tricks in the past four games.

• Teis Larsen, Jr., F, Winona: Larsen was on an absolute tear late in the season, until Winona was shut out by Rochester Century in the regular-season finale. Prior to that game, Larsen had 30 points in nine games — a staggering 3.33 points per game average. For the season, the talented all-around player has 29 goals and 31 assists, including four hat tricks.

• Oliver Linnemann, Jr., F, Faribault: Linnemann leads the seventh-seeded Falcons in goals (12), assists (28) and total points (40). He’s also an excellent setup man on the power play, with 14 power-play assists this season, the 13th-best total in the entire state, regardless of class.

• Brett Ludvigsen, So., F, Dodge County: Ludvigsen has a tremendous shot, and has proven himself to be an outstanding playmaker this season, too. He leads Dodge County in assists (29) and points (50), and is second in goals (29). He has 16 multi-point games and has 16 points in the past seven games.

• John Schmidt, Sr., F, New Prague: Schmidt has recorded multiple points 14 times this season for the defending section champion Trojans. He has 19 goals and 47 points, including a pair of hat tricks. Schmidt had a big section tournament last year, with five points in three games, including an assist on the game-winning goal in overtime of the Trojans’ 3-2 win against Northfield in the section final.

• Keaton Walock, Sr., G, Northfield: Walock has been phenomenal this season, leading the No. 8-ranked Raiders to the top seed in the section. He’s second in the state with 20 wins, seventh with a 1.38 goals-against average and has a .927 save percentage. The senior may be the state’s hottest goalie. He has won 10 consecutive starts, and has recorded shutouts in seven of those games.

• Joseph Yoon, Sr., F/D, Albert Lea: Yoon is a do-it-all, elite-skating star for the Tigers. He has 24 goals and 53 total points this season. Yoon, who has at times shifted between forward and defense mid-game for the Tigers, has 16 power-play points and four short-handed goals. He can get the puck end-to-end in a hurry.

Section 1AA

• Tyler Arneson, Jr., F, Lakeville North: Arneson has been the Panthers most consistent playmaker and scorer this season. He leads the team with 19 assists and 34 points. He enteres the postseason on a four-game point streak and has 14 points in his past seven games.

ADVERTISEMENT

John Marshall's Mason Decker (7) controls the puck during a boys hockey game against Highland Park Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at the Rochester Recreation Center. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

• Mason Decker, Sr., F, John Marshall: The senior is leading JM in scoring for a second straight season with 22 goals and 40 points. Decker is closing in on the 50-career goal mark; he has 48 entering the playoffs. He’s been JM’s steadiest point producer in the second half of the season. He has at least a point in 12 consecutive games and at least two points in eight straight games.

• Ole Fevold, So., F, John Marshall: The sophomore has been a breakout star for the Rockets in his first varsity season. Fevold is the team’s second-leading scorer with 16 goals and 20 assists, and a team-leading 11 power-play points. He has 21 points in the past 10 games.

Rochester Century boys hockey players T.J. Gibson (10), Aiden Emerich (7), Jonah Ottman (3) and Kroix Klingfus (21) celebrate a goal during a game against John Marshall on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at Rochester Recreation Center in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

• T.J. Gibson, Sr., F, Century: The versatile senior forward is leading the fifth-seeded Panthers in scoring for a third straight season. Gibson has 20 goals and 39 points this year, and 52 goals and 89 points in his three-year varsity career. This winter, Gibson has at least one point in 18 of 25 games and 14 points in his past nine games.

Lakeville South goaltender Jack Hochsprung (33) deflects a shot by Hill-Murray forward Nate Hardy (10) during the first period Thursday, March 10, 2022, in the State Boys Hockey Tournament at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

• Jack Hochsprung, Sr., G, Lakeville South: Hochsprung has been outstanding against a challenging schedule, going 17-6-1 with a 2.44 goals-against average, a .911 save percentage and three shutouts. He backstopped the Cougars to state last year, when he went 21-5-0 with a 1.56 GAA and seven shutouts.

• Tyler Lafferty, Sr., D, Lakeville South: One of the top-scoring defensemen in the section (7-27—34), Lafferty has tendered with the Chippewa Steel of the NAHL for next season. Chippewa is coached by former Rochester Grizzlies coach Casey Mignone. Lafferty is a weapon on the power play, too, with 14 points (10 assists) on the man-advantage.

• Mason Leimbek, Sr., F, Mayo: One of five Spartans with 30 or more points this season, Leimbek is perhaps the team’s best two-way forward. An excellent stick in the faceoff circle and strong defensively, Leimbek can adapt to different roles from game-to-game, or period-to-period. He has 8 goals and 22 assists this season.

• Kody Niederkorn, Sr., G, Hastings: The senior has played all but 49 minutes this season for the fourth-seeded Raiders, going 15-9-1 with a 2.87 goals-against average, a .912 save percentage and two shutouts. He also made the save of the year against St. Louis Park on Jan. 11, robbing a goal on a 2-on-1 rush by whipping his left arm behind his back to make a glove save.

• Cole Rocholl, Sr., G, Century: The senior netminder has seized the starting job down the stretch for the Panthers. Rocholl has won five straight starts, including shutouts in three of those five. For the season, he is 7-1-0 with a 1.50 goals-against average, a .935 save percentage and four shutouts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mayo’s Cohen Ruskell (27) and Gavin Black (10) react after Ruskell scored a goal during a Section 1AA quarterfinal boys hockey game against Farmington on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, at Graham Arena in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

• Cohen Ruskell, Sr., F, Mayo: Ruskell has been one of Mayo’s most consistent points producers, leading the team in scoring with 17 goals and 21 assists, for 38 points. He has five multiple-goal games on a very balanced and deep team, and has 12 points in the past five games. Ruskell is one of five Spartans with 30 or more points this season.

• Brennan Sletten, Jr., G, Owatonna: Sletten has split time nearly evenly with senior Porter Kuchenbecker and has been the Huskies’ best netminder statistically. Sletten is 8-5-0 with a solid 2.06 goals-against average and .917 save percentage. He also has three shutouts this season.

• Nick Weick, Sr., G, Mayo: The senior has been the backbone of the No. 2-seeded Spartans this season, going 16-5-2 with a 2.44 goals-against average and an .895 save percentage. He’s 7-2-1 over his past 10 starts and backstopped Mayo to its first win against Lakeville North in more than a decade on Feb. 2.