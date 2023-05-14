A Russell repeat: Rochester runner defends women's title at Med City Marathon

This is not exactly earth-shattering news, but Rochester and Southern Minnesota just went through one of those memorable, will-it-ever-end, winters.

It was one for the books — snow, cold, wind and plenty of icy streets.

Those conditions made it tough to do anything outside, and especially tough for those training for a spring marathon.

“Let’s just say I ran more miles on a treadmill than I really wanted,” said Rochester’s Lori Russell, “but what can you do? You do the best with what you’re dealt.

“I would have loved to be outside but what can you do?”

Well, hit the treadmill.

“But on a treadmill, you really don’t know how your training is going,” she said, “it was hard to gauge.”

On the other hand, it was not all gloom and doom for Russell, who made all those treadmill miles count in a big way. The 38-year-old runner from Rochester successfully defended her women’s Med City Marathon title on Saturday, in convincing fashion, finishing in 3:03.54.

Lori Russell runs in the Med City Marathon on Saturday, May 13, 2023, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

That was real, real close to her 2022 winning time of 3:04.13.

And for the second straight year, it was no contest. Last year’s runner up finished in 3:22.59. On Saturday, Anayeli Jaimes of Austin, Texas, was second in 3:20.41.

Russell said she was “limited” to around 60-65 training miles a week.

"I try to do more," she said, "but you are limited in what you do on a treadmill. Still, in the back of my mind, I was hoping to break three hours, but I soon realized that wasn’t going to happen."

A prevailing easterly wind and the fact she was running most of the race by herself made that goal out of reach.

“If you want to post a good time, you need some outside competition, someone who can push you,” she said. “I was just trying to stay mentally strong. It can be tough out there.”

Russel’s training routine also hit a roadblock when she changed jobs last year; she is now working at Mayo Clinic.

“It took awhile to get back in a normal routine,” Russell said. “No complaints but there was an adjustment period."

Like last year, it was a Russell family running affair. With soon-to-be 2-year-old son Rupert in tow, husband Luke ran the half marathon, finishing 40th overall, in 1:27.22.

Rupert will turn 2 on Saturday. It was another happy Mother’s Day.

“I want to say he was more in tune in with what was happening compared to last year,” said his mother. “I know he doesn’t understand but it was neat to have him here again.”

Russell felt good until about the 16th mile, and from there is was a “real battle."

“The big hill on the 20th mile was not easy,” Russell said, “and after that it was tough going the rest of the way.”

Weather-wise? Not bad, at least compared to last year when a storm played havoc with the race midway through.

“There was some wind (from the east) and I had to deal with that,” Russell said, “but overall, no complaints. It wasn’t hot or anything like that.”

Her upcoming marathon schedule includes Grandmas (in Duluth) in June and the Twin Cities in October. Five years ago in Columbus, Ohio, she ran a personal best of 2:56.11 and she wouldn’t mind breaking three hours again sometime soon. At least that is a goal.

Sincleia Courtney of Alexandria, Va., finished third in 3:24.31, Denise Kaelberer of Bismarck, N.D., was next in 3:28.04 and Bridget Carter of Rochester fifth in 3:44.01.

Sincleia Courtney of Alexandria, Va., reacts after finishing the Med City Marathon on Saturday, May 13, 2023, in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Noteworthy ...

• There were 231 marathon finishers, 175 male and 56 female, while 676 runners finished the half marathon, 293 male and 383 female.

• The 20-mile run had 25 finishers while there were 32 full relay teams and another 17 half-relay teams.

All in the family

• Matthew Braithwaite, 34, of Rochester won the half marathon with a time of 1:18.25. His wife Caitlin Braithwaite, 35, meanwhile, was the female champion, in 1:26.12.

That is something you don’t see everyday.