We awoke this morning to a world of white. The ground is covered with snow and it is still snowing and blowing outside. After some mild weather during the Christmas holiday, we are now getting some real winter weather. We cannot control the weather, so we accept what we are given.
Our fifth grandchild, Allison Lovina, was welcomed to our world with much love. She was born to daughter Elizabeth and her husband Tim, weighing 6 pounds 1 ounce, 18 1/2 inches long, on Dec. 27 at 1:16 p.m. Elizabeth had preeclampsia, so a C-section was scheduled three weeks earlier to prevent complications. We are thankful mother and baby are doing fine. She’s a precious little sweetie and has won our hearts already. She joins Abigail Elizabeth, 3, and Timothy Josiah, 1. Of course Abigail already rocks her and sings to her. On the other hand, T.J. isn’t too happy to share Allison with his mommy.
Abigail and T.J. stayed here for a few days while Tim and Elizabeth were at the hospital. I went up with them to be there when the baby was born. Tim and I enjoyed the newborn while Elizabeth recovered from surgery. Late, my husband Joe and daughters Verena and Lovina brought the children to the hospital to meet their little sister. I went back home with them afterward. The children did pretty good staying with us, although nighttime was a little hard for T.J. He is a busybody and likes to wake up early. He discovers everything and tries to climb on anything he can. He would tell me he wants to eat and would point at the highchair.
Daughters Verena and Lovina are helping out with the children and household duties at Tim and Elizabeth’s house. I am sure the children are getting plenty of care and hugs from their aunts.
The day after Christmas was a full day of cutting up our beef. By the end of the da,y the meat was ground into hamburger and almost 400 hamburger patties were made, bagged and frozen. Steaks were also sliced, bagged and frozen. Mose and Susan were given a vacuum sealer for Christmas, so we put that to use. Joe used the new dehydrator he got for his birthday and has made lots of deer jerky already.
Our Christmas Day was spent at home. Mose and Susan and children and Loretta’s special friend Dustin were our supper guests. Before supper, the girls and I and Jennifer and Ryan walked over to my sisters Verena and Susan’s house for a while to wish them a Merry Christmas.
Simple One Dish Meal
2 pounds ground beef
4–6 cups potatoes, diced
1–2 quarts corn
1 tablespoon salt
Seasoning to taste
Brown ground beef in a large skillet and remove to a separate bowl. Add potatoes and 1/2 cup water to the skillet and cover. Cook until potatoes are slightly tender. Add browned ground beef, corn and salt. Season to taste.
Options: Add any variation of garlic, onion, peppers, black beans, sweet potatoes, buttercup or butternut squash, cubed.