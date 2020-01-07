Weather Alert

...LIGHT SNOW CAUSING SLICK ROADS THIS AFTERNOON... A QUICK MOVING BAND OF LIGHT TO MODERATE SNOW IS RESULTING IN SNOW COVERED, SLICK ROADS THIS AFTERNOON. VISIBILITIES WILL BE REDUCED TO LESS THAN 1 MILE AT TIMES. DRIVERS BE ON ALERT FOR SLICK ROADS. CHECK ROAD CONDITIONS BEFORE HEADING OUT. SLOW DOWN IF YOU ENCOUNTER SNOW COVERED ROADS THIS AFTERNOON.