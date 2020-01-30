As we look at the Phase 1 trade agreement between the United States and China, we want to briefly look at the history of U.S. agricultural exports.
In the early 17th century, tobacco smoking became fashionable in England so farmers in Colonial America received favorable prices for all that they could produce. The prices were so profitable that colonial farmers increased production to the point that 40 years later, the price had dropped to a point well below the full cost of production.
A similar story can be told for both indigo and cotton production. By the 19th century, the production of cotton in the U.S. exceeded the amount that English cotton mills could weave into cloth and market. As a result, a once profitable crop was being produced at an extremely low price.
In the mid-19th century, as a sea of men flooded California in search of gold, some ended up in the Central Valley as farmers where they raised wheat on the flat, fertile land. Their market was England and Europe and the prices were good, despite significant shipping costs. And then farmers in Argentina began to grow wheat, and with lower shipping costs, the California wheat market collapsed.
Regular readers of this column are familiar with the agricultural boom of World War I and a bust subsequent to the signing of the Armistice. A farm depression in the 1920s was followed by the Great Depression in the 1930s. World War II triggered an increase in production, followed by a slow slide in ag prices into the 1950s and beyond.
The Soviet Union’s purchase of U.S. wheat in 1972 triggered a surge in optimism about ag prices and farmers were encouraged to plant fencerow to fencerow. They did, and the price spike turned again into a slump that resulted in the farm crisis of the 1980s.
In the early 21st century, the combination of the Renewable Fuels Standard — increasing the use of corn to make ethanol to nearly 6 billion bushels — along with below trendline yields in 2010 and 2011, ahead of the 2012 drought, doubled and tripled corn prices, only to have them plummet in the century’s mid- to late-teens.
It is our observation that exports have been the great hope and heartbreak of U.S. agriculture while steadily growing domestic demand has been ignored.
When faced with a new source of demand for one or more agricultural products, U.S. farmers have repeatedly shown the ability to increase production to meet that demand to the point of overproduction and falling prices. Export demand is ephemeral depending on the needs of others. Historically, long-term high levels have not been sustainable.
While we don’t want to minimize the importance of the trade agreement with China; we think a little restraint in expectations is in order.
We have been told to expect $50 billion in agricultural exports to China;previously, the largest sales to China totalled $26 billion in 2012.
The bulk of American soybeans the Chinese buy are used to feed hogs. Right now, the Chinese hog herd has been decimated by African Swine Fever, tempering any increase in the need for soybeans.
The most reliable long-term source to increase demand for U.S. ag products is domestic demand. Perhaps then we should design our production systems and agricultural policies to meet this demand at a profitable price and treat exports for what they are: icing on the cake.