It’s that time of year when most farmers have either just finished selecting crop varieties to be planted for next year or they will be doing that soon.
The selection of varieties is a really big deal that can impact a farm’s bottom line pretty quickly.
I only plant corn and a review shows there were differences between varieties of up to 20 bushels per acre. Of course, each year I wish that I could pick the single best variety and combine that all fall next year. Unfortunately, there is not that “one” variety that always wins every year. As a result, most farmers choose five to 10 varieties to spread out the maturities at harvest as well as some risk that may occur during the growing season.
I am always amazed when the yield data starts to come in. One company says its varieties beat the other companies pretty convincingly. Within a few days, I get the information from another company and of course, its varieties beat the others. Clearly, this is not a statistical possibility and not every variety is a winner.
When it comes to estate planning, I ask myself "can everyone be a winner with estate planning?" I suppose you have to start by defining a “win.”
With crops there are monitors, maps and weigh wagons. With estate planning, what is a win? Is it income? Assets? Opportunity? Cash? Land? Machinery?
Similar to selecting corn varieties, you may have take the best seed “package” and not pick just one variety to be the winner. With estate planning, you usually wouldn’t just use a single criteria to determine the entire plan and you would not pick just one family member to be the winner. Many things are taken into consideration. Maybe you need to weigh the value of the assets, the income they produce, the value of other non-farm assets, the assets that are important to the farming heir, the liquidity of the various assets and the temperament of all of your heirs.
Most seed corn dealers will tell you that the best data is the data that comes from your field. The same is true when doing estate planning with your family. It is your farm and your family. What some other family does for their plan may not be relevant in your situation. I cannot tell you how many people get confused about what to do when they start listening to all the “helpful” ideas that other people offer. Even some family members do not understand everything that is being taken into consideration by their parents.
After farming a field for a few years, nearly every farmer can tell you where the best yielding part of each field is and where the wet spots or lighter soils are. A soil map may not even be needed.
For estate planning, sometimes formulas and numbers are used, but at other times, your gut feeling and common-sense can trump calculations. Nearly every parent can tell you the strengths and weaknesses that make each child unique. Those factors may be taken into consideration as you determine how to best communicate your plan.
When taking into consideration the parent’s goals, plus the differences in children, plus the advantages and disadvantages of different estate planning tools, plus a little math, the equation hopefully leads to a plan that everyone can feel like they won.
Estate planning is about putting together the best package for your farm and your family.