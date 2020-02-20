Dad, who had the patience of Job when attempting to teach his son how to throw a curveball or run the bases, ran out of it after showing me for the umpteenth time the best way to split wood.
Soft maple, which was made hard by the February cold ought to have been easy to split with the mall, but it wasn’t. Dad, who positioned the wedge while I swung the mall, didn’t understand why that was so.
There was plenty of already split and dry wood to haul in the manure spreader. The tractor and loader cleared a path from the yard to the pasture and to the basement window. The wood was stacked in the wood room, which was located a few steps from the furnace.
The pasture’s woodpile, which seemed gigantic in fall, had shrunk considerably by February. It had been a lifesaver that summer because I had climbed it after a mean Holstein bull gave chase. The bull had always given me trouble. Dad said the fault was mine – I need only have shown the animal that I was meaner than he and the Holstein would leave me alone. I doubted the truth of that and was overjoyed when the bull made a one-way journey to South St. Paul.
A nearby farmer had been killed by a bull and the Extension agent urged farmers to use artificial insemination for both safety and improved genetics. Dad was skeptical about AI’s value, but he tried it. The cow didn’t emerge pregnant and Dad never called the inseminator again.
Mother kept the furnace fire going with kindling, newspapers and corncobs when they were available. A chunk of oak and elm could deliver heat through most of the night, but not always. The upstairs floor was cold as ice, which tended to make it difficult to get out of bed.
Mother complained sporadically that the wood was too green and didn’t burn hot enough, which caused creosote to build up in the chimney and increase the risk of a fire. A log chain dropped through the chimney from the roof reduced the risk.
The furnace's best service was when mother made egg noodles for supper’s chicken soup. The dough was rolled thin and draped over a repurposed piano stool next to a furnace vent to dry. It may have been the noodles or the old hen meat, but her chicken soup was better than any served since.
Dad, who in his younger years was a baseball pitcher, left table and dish cleanup to Mother and me while he settled into his recliner. His favorite reading material was the Sporting News, which, at the time, exclusively covered baseball. In mid-February, the Twins would open spring training camp and the radio carried the practice games.
The folksy banter between broadcasters Halsey Hall and Herb Carneal was soothing and Hall’s stories about the old days entertained. Dad said the broadcast brought back memories of playing town ball when families would picnic behind the outfield fence and he was paid $5 a game to pitch.
Mother reached the age when she could no longer safely fire the furnace. It was a difficult decision to purchase an electric replacement. It did not, she said, produce the same pleasant aroma. Worse, after her mind began to fail, when the furnace blower kicked on and moved air, she feared that a storm had come.
Dad, who had been gone for more than a decade, wouldn’t have liked the electric furnace, either. It would have deprived him of cutting trees in the pasture and showing his youngest son how to split chunks.
I never got the hang of it. It doesn’t matter. My brother who burns wood in his shop has a mechanical splitter that works just fine. However, it’s not the same as being warmed by the swinging of a mall and the placement of a wedge.