Our family Christmas is over for this year. We will still get together with my sisters for a Christmas gift exchange and meal. This year it will be at sister Emma and Jacob’s house.
On Saturday, my husband Joe, sons Benjamin and Joseph, and Loretta’s special friend Dustin butchered a beef we raised for meat. We raise a few calves so that we have our own beef to butcher. A correction to one of my recent columns: we raise steers to butcher, not cows. A cow is a heifer that has had a calf and we never butcher a cow. We think the meat from a steer is better for steaks.
The big beef is hanging in our pole barn reminding us how much work lies ahead this week yet. Our plans are to start working on that Thursday and Friday. It will be nice to fill the freezer and canning jars with meat.
Our family had a nice Christmas gathering on Dec. 22. We set the table for all of us. We are 17 now, but 1-year-old T.J. sits in the highchair and Ryan doesn’t eat table food yet. We had a breakfast casserole that we made the night before and put it in the oven so it was ready to eat when everyone woke up. There also was homemade bread, butter and jelly, cheese, hot peppers, donuts and cookies, chocolate milk, orange juice and coffee. It is nice to have something easy so we don’t spend our time together making food. Joe put a turkey on the grill so it would be ready to eat later on. After dishes were washed, we opened gifts. It is always fun to see the excitement of the little children when they open their gifts.
I am hoping a few of the girls can go help daughter Elizabeth today. Doctors orders are that she doesn’t do any work, but with 1- and 3-year-old children that is hard for a mother to do without extra help. She said Tim will be off work today to do her laundry, but I still feel like someone should go help out. Just entertaining the children is a help.
Peanut Butter Popcorn Balls
5 cups popped popcorn
1 cup roasted peanuts
1/2 cup brown sugar
1/2 cup light corn syrup
1/2 cup chunky peanut butter
1/2 teaspoon vanilla
Place popcorn and peanuts in a large bowl; set aside.
for the sauce, in a large heavy saucepan over medium heat, bring brown sugar and corn syrup to a rolling boil, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat, stir in peanut butter and vanilla. Quickly pour over popcorn mixture and mix well. When cool enough to handle, quickly shape into 10 2 1/2-inch balls. Let stand at room temperature until firm, then wrap in plastic wrap.