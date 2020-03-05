It would be – more than three decades after we survived it – remembered as a brutal winter. The tally from the winter of 1978-79 includes 52.9 inches of snow and frigid temperatures that stressed people and machines.
As a dairyman, I had reached near the end of my rope. There was little money to replace the decrepit manure spreader; its apron and beater had fallen apart, which meant manure was pitched by three-tined fork into a pile.
We would, come spring, purchase a different used spreader. We hadn’t yet invested in a silage unloader, so it was necessary to climb the chute with a pick to knock down the frozen silage that dangerously ringed the silo. When the longed-for spring arrived, a farmer or two died when silage rings caved in on them.
By January, I had wearied of the dependable WC, which never failed to start, but viciously kicked in the cold. Allis-Chalmers manufactured 178,00 WCs from 1933 to 1948. The narrow-front tractor was a godsend to farmers in the Great Depression era because it was among the first sold with pneumatic tires as a standard feature and, in 1939, also was the first model to come with standard lights and electric starter.
For its horsepower, which allowed it to pull a two-bottom plow, the WC was inexpensive compared to competitors because its channel-iron frame eliminated the need for heavy castings that in other tractors was used for the transmission and rear end.
A new WC produced by Allis’ Milwaukee and West Allis plants sold from dealer lots for $960 on rubber in 1936 and for $785 on steel wheels. The WC was the most popular model Allis made in its too-short history. However, it came with drawbacks. Its brake controls were long levers mounted near the fenders, which meant a third arm was needed to use both brakes and the shifter. It was a nightmare if the tractor stalled when pulling a heavy load up a hill.
In addition to the horrible weather, I will remember it as the time I turned my back on the WC for a fancier D17, which possessed the beauty of an electric starter and cushioned seat. The D17 needed a bit of babying, which meant it was kept overnight in the barn’s warmth. However, the barn dripped humidity, and the fickle and fancy tractor wouldn’t start because moisture settled into the distributor cap.
After a week of mounting frustration, the WC returned to full service and much greater respect. My mother, who had listened to too many of my complaints about winter-caused challenges, insisted that I had nothing to complain about, considering what she went through in the 1930s.
A horse-drawn carriage – heated by rocks warmed in the wood-burning stove – kept the young family from freezing during the ride to church; the car was kept on blocks because the cold made it impossible to crank-start. Loose hay thrown down from the mow was the only fuel needed.
The winter of 1936-37 featured 37 days when temperatures didn’t reach above zero from Jan. 18 to Feb. 22. Daytime highs reached 2 degrees F. below zero to 22 below. Because trains and trucks struggled to break through snow blockades, coal and heating fuel shortages were widespread and food shortages were reported in several rural towns. Snowfall totaled more than 50 inches. In an era when snow removal and roads were primitive, many farmsteads were isolated for days.
WCs are not in high demand among tractor collectors due in part because they are so common. My brother still owns at least one WC, but it isn’t used to pull a plow or drag a field. I appreciate that it’s still around so that I can better remain connected to a past that harsh winters made it difficult to endure.