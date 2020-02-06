With the USDA well into the preparation of the 2020-2025 dietary guidelines, we were intrigued by the Jan. 15 Journal of the American Medical Association article “Backlash over meat dietary recommendations raises questions about corporate ties to nutrition scientists” that discussed a squabble over the publication of a paper in the Annals of Internal Medicine. The question was whether or not ties between researchers and the meat industry influenced the pending paper’s conclusion that “adults needn’t change their meat-eating habits.”
We make this point because we expect that the release of the dietary guidelines will be greeted by the same level of controversy, whatever they may turn out to be.
At this point we think that partisans on both sides of the battle need to step back and take a deep breath.
One of the problems with nutrition science is that it is very difficult to conduct randomized clinical trials like those done for medicine. The time-span for measuring the effectiveness of anti-psychotic drugs is much shorter than determining whether or not eating red meat has an impact on the longevity of human life.
First, when it comes to diets, the length of time for the tests needs to be much longer to determine the effects of eating red meat, or any other food. What red-meat eater wants to spend the 30 years that might be required for the study trial having to eat fake meat? Second, it is difficult to develop a placebo that looks and tastes like red meat. Third, it is difficult to get people who do not like red meat or have an ethical objection to eating it to participate in such a trial. The randomized clinical trials that are the back bone of much of science are difficult to implement in nutritional studies.
That leaves the field of nutrition with conducting observational studies over various periods of time where people report what they eat and the various illnesses they have. In this kind of study, confounding variables abound, making it difficult to attribute cause and effect to eating one food or another.
That being said, there are things we do know. We know that a minimum caloric intake is required for healthy human development. We know that certain vitamins and minerals are necessary for full human development and that getting them through food rather than a pill is preferable. We know that having fiber in our diet is important and that in addition to fiber and calories, we need at least a minimum level of protein.
This protein can come either from animal sources or from a combination of grains and plants that provide the essential amino acids humans need for full development.
So, what does all of this mean?
For us this suggests that when the new dietary guidelines come out, we all need to recognize that this is one step in a long journey in understanding the role of nutrition in human health and it’s the best that we know at this point in time.