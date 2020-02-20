As I’m writing this, it’s not Valentine’s Day yet, but by the time you are reading this, Valentine’s Day is passed. I think this fits in the category of “it’s the thought that counts."
Of course, Valentine’s Day is not typically associated with any type estate planning. Some of you might think Valentine’s Day has nothing to do with estate planning and some might realize that it has everything to do with estate planning.
To start with, fewer and fewer husbands and wives actually work together on a daily basis on the farm. In the past, it was very common that husbands and wives had a daily working relationship on the farming operation, but now it is becoming more common for a spouse to have a job off the farm.
That can be a good thing or a not so good thing. The good thing is that maybe you stay out of each other’s way and some money is earned off the farm. The not so good thing is that there can be some disconnects in understanding how a farm operates.
Whether people are working together or not, communication has always been a problem and will continue to be a problem. It is challenging for two people to stay on the same page for 30, 40 or 50 years and understand why you are doing things and continue to have the same vision.
For example, there is an immediate challenge when a young man marries a young woman who was not raised on a farm. Before long, there are questions about how money is made, if money is ever really made, and when will things get better. There are constant questions of how do we know if we’re making money, how will we know when we get there, and when do we get to enjoy this?
On the other hand, there are husbands and wives who were both raised on farms and they had that unique ability to always get along and understand each other. Even then, the wife may think the drive and passion to acquire assets and grow the farm will someday end. Then, at a reasonable age, the farm could be transitioned and she and her husband could live happily ever after enjoy the fruits of their labor. Of course, many husbands would say “why would I stop? This is what I like to do.”
There is a good verse that goes something like "What does it profit a man to gain the whole world but lose his soul?" Maybe the farming version of that is, "What does it gain a farmer to farm all the land around but lose his spouse and family?"
In agriculture, challenges seem constant, but it saddens me when spouses and families become divided. What can be done about this?
I always tell people I live on Highway 218. When I look out the window, I see traffic going both ways. No one likes it when they feel like they are on a one-way road, they always get run over and their concerns are never valued.
Here are a few ideas:
1. Communicate early and often.
2. Discuss the vision for your family and farm.
3. Do something fun together off the farm regularly.
4. Keep on dating and laughing together.
5. Parents resolve to be good examples to your children.
No, I am not a counselor but when people struggle with relationships it affects farm estate planning.
This life on earth is not perfect, and if you’re sorting pigs or short of money, love is the last thing that seems to be in the air. We live in a world that tells us to never be content and never stop growing. If you don’t stop once in awhile to enjoy your spouse and family, what are you really gaining?