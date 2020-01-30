The three-bay garage, which was constructed from wood rescued from an abandoned house and anchored with cement walls, was a busy place on below-zero January days.
It was heated with a wood-burner made from two oil barrels and a loud, headache-inducing Knipco heater. A third-hand refrigerator in its far corner held beer, snuff rolls, and pickled gizzards and herring.
The wood burner warmed the place slowly, but the Knipco, when directed at broken equipment and a vehicle that wouldn’t start, worked quickly.
The shed had enough room for a tractor and attached mixer-mill, a pickup and perhaps another tractor that needed valves ground or its rear-end repaired.
It was good to stay close to the wood burner while wet gloves dried, and discussions revolved around what should be done. My brothers, who were and remain good mechanics, almost always had repair projects going on that often kept them in the shed until midnight. Beyond our own machines, they also worked on friends’ tractors.
Frank – an old man who knew how to work a metal lathe and could repair anything involving horsepower – was the unofficial lead mechanic. The aroma from his cigar and pipe, the diesel and gasoline smell, and the carbon monoxide produced from tested engines could be overwhelming.
It didn’t help that I had little mechanical aptitude or interest. It wasn’t that I didn’t want to know about torque and clutches, it was just beyond my grasp, like algebra and chemistry, were.
Why wasn’t I like my brothers?
Mother said it was because everyone receives different gifts and it was our responsibility to use those talents to the best of our ability. She said I had a better knack with cattle, hogs and chickens than my siblings.
Reassurance aside, I wasn’t convinced she was right.
“How would you like to help me fix a Massey-Harris engine?’’
I thought Leon was joking, but it turned out that he had two-week military commitment and wouldn’t have time to do the work himself.
“Frank will grind the valves and help when you need it.’’
The Massey-Harris 44 engine was mostly easy to work on. Approximately 84,000 of them were built in Massey's Racine, Wis., plant. Its engine power was 45 horses and its drawbar power, 31. It could pull a three-bottom plow in lighter soil.
The tractor, which was built from 1946 to 1953, was the most successful and popular model Massey-Harris ever produced. The company built two competing Massey-Harris-Ferguson tractor lines until 1958 when every tractor became Fergusons.
I had expected that the farmer who owned the tractor to complain in a couple weeks that the 44 didn’t run any better than it had before. I was stunned a month later after sheepishly asking him about it and he said it ran better than ever.
However, this did not lead to a successful career in mechanics. Mother said that I took after Dad in that regard. It was often her responsibility to start the old Ford on frigid mornings and he depended on her brothers to repair machinery.
I was content leaving it at that and helping wherever possible. On a night when my brothers worked late in the shop, it was decided that I should make a chocolate cake as a treat for them.
The propane-fueled stove, old and ornery and best handled by Mother, had a pilot light that sometimes stubbornly refused to light. I thought the oven was heating, but the pilot hadn’t fired. Another match was lit and a small explosion occurred.
It burned eyebrows and hair – a smell my mind quickly recalls even 50 years later. Mother rushed from the bedroom expecting the worst. Otherwise unscathed, she promised that I could become a good cook with just a little more experience.
I became little better as a cook than I did a mechanic, but even scant talent must be used to some degree.