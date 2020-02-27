The Studebaker pickup’s box was weighed down with a load of hog feed purchased from the cooperative elevator in Le Center, Minn.
The feed, meant for pigs kept in a former dairy and horse barn, represented an attempt to make money from 10 sows and their piglets. The hog price had been good, and like many other farmers, I had jumped into the business. Dad considered hogs as "mortgage lifters", while the milk cows provided a steadier income.
He had raised hogs off and on for decades since his father-in-law delivered a sow and a half-dozen piglets. Mother said the animals helped the new family survive the Great Depression. It was a time when work was so scarce that able-bodied men stopped at the farmhouse seeking work in return for a meat sandwich and a cookie or two.
Dad raised hogs in A-frame huts in an outside lot. The hogs wallowed in the mud and ate ear corn shoveled on the ground. They also received milk after cream had been separated and slop kept in an open barrel.
I had borrowed the Studebaker from brother Vern, who out of kindness allowed his younger brother to use it to make the 7-mile journey to the feed mill. I had hoped to expand the small herd from profits, but the good hog market didn’t last much longer.
The Studebaker, which was manufactured in the 1950s and produced at the firm’s South Bend, Ind., plant, was Vern’s first pickup. It was, like so many of Studebaker’s automobiles, ahead of its time. However, the innovations didn’t help the company overcome poor management.
Packard Motor Co. bought Studebaker in 1954 and continued to produce Studebakers until 1963, when red ink forced the Indiana plant to close. Production in Canada continued for three additional years before it ended completely.
The pork enterprise was long gone before the Studebaker was pulled to the pasture, where it was left to rust alongside a broken elevator, cars, manure spreaders and metal scrap.
Pasture junkyards were common enough in the era. A neighbor kept Case threshing machines, DeSoto and Hudson cars and other broken pieces along the forest edge that abutted his bottom land. As a threshing master, his machines had their own stories to tell. Without his permission, we occasionally rode bicycles to gawk and play in the junkyard. It’s likely that he wouldn’t have minded if we asked to visit, but sneaking around offered more thrills. The wasps that built their nests in the machines’ every nock and cranny were feared and sometimes caused us to flee.
In addition to the junkyard, his small barn was filled with tires, a motorcycle that he rode in the 1920s, engine parts and other treasures. Guided tours never failed to yield new surprises and stories about great old times when he was young. He was the type of person who was old even when he was young.
Of course he owned things that functioned for the purpose they were made, the most precious of which was an Allis-Chalmers tractor that moved on steel wheels. It pulled and powered the threshing machine. He also owned a Stearns-Knight car, which was a luxury model manufactured from 1900 to 1925. He said only 10 such cars still existed in working order across the country.
When he had time and was in a good mood, he started the Stearns-Knight and visited us and others who lived along the gravel road that we shared. People had offered to purchase the car, which he kept in a lean-to shed, but he declined all offers.
The car remained in the shed until his estate sale. A big crowd attended in hopes of finding gems in the spring mud. I had thought that if we pooled our resources it might be possible to buy the Stearns-Knight.
We thought it might sell for a couple hundred dollars, but collectors from across the nation heard about it. The winning bid amounted to several thousand dollars. I was able to spend $2 on and old-fashioned garden cultivator and a three-tined fork.
No price could be put on the worth of the memories of the old man.