The gallon jug of Mogen David wine squirreled away beneath the kitchen sink was an annual Christmas gift from Roe and Al, mother’s farming bachelor brothers. She baked cookies for them to take home and filled their coffee cups while they reminisced about former days and ways.
When daylight neared its end, Roe produced a dime and a few pennies from a coverall pocket and before handing it to me, talked about putting the coins in the piggy bank before they were lost or foolishly spent.
They, my brother insisted, threw nickels and dimes around like manhole covers. I wasn’t sure what that meant, but I had heard stories that made Roe an Al seem stern and scary.
They owned the farm that my parents rented as well as owning the farm next door on which they raised cattle and crops.
They hired my older brothers to hoe weeds and clean pens and paid them poorly, if at all. When a button weed or thistle was missed, they were loudly admonished for their carelessness.
Dad was not spared similar treatment, which caused him to be skittish around them. As an adult, I realize it must have been humiliating for him. I also understand that he knew he was stuck between a rock and a hard place. He was a renter with many mouths to feed and felt that there was no other choice but to take their treatment.
The rented house – heated with an oil burner that didn’t send much heat upstairs and without the benefits of indoor plumbing – was much too small for our large family.
Roe and Al, because she was blood, treated Mother with respect. How could they not? She transformed cloth feed sacks into clothing, baked bread once a week and sometimes two, washed a mountain of clothes, made jelly from corncobs and wild berries, and got her children to behave as best she could.
She had wanted a new chicken coop for quite some time before Roe and Al helped build it. It was large enough for 500 laying hens and state of the art. They also helped build a small new stave silo because its contents would help the Holsteins milk better. Roe and Al weren’t bad people, but I learned to avoid them if possible.
I recently drove past the old rented place. The barn with its stone walls stands as does the silo. Mother’s chicken coop remains a bright red. The house was leveled shortly after my parents bought their own farm and moved out.
Mother, who surely is in the eternal place that she deserved, must be proud of the chicken coop and her children, who themselves have grown old. I feel sorry for my Dad, who put up with putdowns for so many years.
When we talk in those quiet times when silence provides an opportunity, I appreciate what he did for us and wish his life had been easier with more time to play baseball and fish.
Dad didn’t like the Mogen David wine because it was too sweet and seldom took a swig. On the other hand, I stole a swig or two when Mother had her back turned.
New Year's eve and day are opportunities to remember who and what has been lost as well as gained.
Roe and Al and my parents are probably together again and not worried about button weeds and thistles. I’ll remember the good they did and appreciate their company.
I toast all of them as dawn breaks on the New Year.