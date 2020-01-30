We often hear phrases such as “protect your working capital,” or “watch your liquidity,” or “cash is king” when referring to short-term financial analysis of a farm business.
All of these terms generally refer to the working capital of a farm business. A significant decline in working capital can lead to a rapid deterioration of the overall financial outlook for the entire farm business and its owners.
The simple definition of working capital is the total current assets minus the total current liabilities. While that definition sounds quite simple, getting accurate working capital data can be very complex.
Current assets usually include available cash from bank accounts, accounts receivable, grain and livestock inventories, prepaid crop and livestock expenses, hedging account balances, and any other short-term assets. Accounts receivable could include crop insurance or government farm program payments, deferred payments on grain or livestock that has already been sold and delivered, and money owed to a farm for custom or contract work.
Current liabilities include all accounts payable, unpaid taxes that are due, any crop input loans with co-ops or seed companies, farm operating loan principal balance, and accrued interest on all loans. Current liabilities also include loan principal payments due in the next 12 months (not the entire principal balance) on all term loans and real estate loans. In the case of grain that has been placed under a nine-month CCC loan with the Farm Service Agency, either the entire value of the grain should be listed as an asset and the loan amount as a liability, or just the estimated net value of the grain should be listed as an asset.
The financial ratio that is often used to express the level of working capital is the current ratio, which is simply the current assets divided by the current liabilities. A current ratio of 1.7 or higher in a farm operation is usually considered quite solid, while a current ratio below 1.2 is typically a warning sign of potential financial challenges or cash flow difficulties in the operation. If the farm current ratio drops below 1.0, it likely means that there could be difficulty in paying all accounts payable at year-end, as well as repaying the entire principal balance on the farm operating loan for the previous year. In more serious situations, there could also be difficulty in paying all required loan payments on term loans and real estate loans. Ag lenders usually pay close attention to these trends.
Another number many farm financial advisers and ag lenders follow closely is the level of working capital to gross revenue in a farm operation, which more accurately reflects the liquidity needs based on the size of a farm operation. This number divides the calculated working capital for the farm by its annual gross revenue. For example, a farm operation with a calculated working capital of $200,000, and an annual gross revenue of $400,000, has a number of 50 percent, which would be quite strong. However, if a farm operation had gross revenue $2 million with $200,000 working capital, the number would be only 10 percent, which could be a concern.
A working capital to gross revenue percentage of 30 or more for crop farms, and 20 percent or more for livestock farms is usually considered to be fairly strong. If the percentage drops below 10 percent, it is usually an indicator of some financial stress, which may require some financial restructuring. If this situation occurs, it is best for farm operators to consult with their ag lender to explore some solutions.
Based on the Farm Business Management records for more than 1,450 southern and west-central Minnesota farms, the average working capital to gross revenue percentage in 2018 was about 23 percent, a decline of nearly 6 percent from 2014 to 2018. In 2018, crop farms had an average percentage of just more than 30 percent, with most livestock farms at much lower levels and dairy farms averaging only 7.5 percent. The data also showed that farm operations that were in the bottom 20 percent of net income in 2018 had an average percentage of near 4 percent, while farm operations in the top 20 percent of net farm income had an average of more than 41 percent. There was very little difference in the average percentage among different sizes of farms that ranged, from 500 acres to over 2,000 acres.
As we enter 2020, the level of working capital will likely be a concern for an increasing number of farm operations.
Once a farm operator has identified the need for improvement in working capital, they should consult with their ag lender and farm business management advisers to develop a workable plan. Some possible ways to improve the working capital in a farm operation include:
* Use any extra cash income generated by the farm business to pay accounts payable or to reduce the farm operating line of credit, rather than making extra principal payments on term loans.
* Avoid spending excess cash from the farm operation to purchase capital assets or land, or to add unnecessary term loans with annual principal payments.
* Consider refinancing term loans and real estate loans to longer term financing to reduce annual principal payment requirements. Long-term interest rates are currently still quite favorable.
* If the farm operating loan is close the maximum principal level, or if the farm operation had carryover farm operating debt from the previous year, it may also be advisable to refinance some of the farm operating debt with longer term financing.
* Consider selling unused or extra farm or personal assets, possibly including a land parcel, to generate some extra cash to be applied as payments on the farm operating loan. Remember to account for the tax liability when considering the sale of land or other assets.
Most working capital shortfalls can be worked out if they are identified early, while there are still some manageable solutions available. Most ag lenders and farm business management advisers are well prepared to assist farm families with working capital strategies for their farm operation.