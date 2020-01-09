A cow’s wet tail swat was a much more effective wakeup call than an alarm clock after a night that went without sleep past midnight. Mother’s attempt to pry us out of bed began with a mild shout from the base of the stairs and increased in volume until she threatened to climb the stairs with a broom.
Dad thought past-midnight ramblings required an extra-early getup and seldom diverted from his belief, even when neighborhood cardplaying was the reason for a sleepy start.
Milking needed to be done before the hauler backed his truck to the milk house. He grumbled but waited nonetheless if there was just a cow or two to go. The hauler had enough muscles to toss milk cans to the top as if they were fiddlesticks. It came from years of experience and not strength, he insisted when asked to see what I expected to be Popeye-like biceps.
He also had a remarkable ability to drive through snowdrifts to reach our farm. It helped that the graveled lane was the first plowed following a storm.
He and I got along well, in part, because he seemed part of our family. At Christmas, Mother gave him a great dressed duck and he in turn left us butter and cheese.
The milk cans and their painted number – ours was 44 if memory serves me well – were hauled 10 miles to the local cooperative creamery, which was housed in a brick building constructed at the turn of the 20th century.
It was a few blocks away from the sawmill, which was operated by a bachelor who always wore a seven-day stubble and clenched a massive cigar between is teeth. He was adept at turning hardwood logs into lumber and hated it when an owner failed to keep a promise about logs free of nails and other iron that could damage expensive blades. The sawblades’ whine roared through town as did the buzz saw that was mounted on a tractor that turned semi-waste wood into kindling.
That kindling was used at home to help the furnace get off to a fast start in the cold mornings when the wooden floors upstairs were as cold as ice.
I did not do well in the sawmill environment. The mill’s noise quickly induced a headache and the fear that one of the huge logs would roll onto me was constant. I doubt OSHA inspectors ever visited, but if they had, they would have run out of paper to document the violations.
The 2-by-4s, 2-by-6s and 2-by-12s were stacked on a hay wagon and carted away and put to great use. Lumber from his mill was used for fencing, and construction projects from pole barns to sheds.
Town folk turned against the mill’s noise and eventually forced him to dismantle the mill and move it to his farmstead where it continued to operate. The cooperative creamery closed for a different reason – it had been acquired by a larger operation and, for the sake of efficiency, was closed.
It was a sad day when its walls came tumbling down, but we accepted it as the price of progress.
Progress came to our farm in 1965, when a salesman came pitching the need to switch from milk cans to a bulk tank. Dad, who was skeptical of most things new, didn’t immediately bite. It took several more salesman pitches before Dad agreed.
The bulk tank was much too large for the smallish milk house, which also housed a water heater and wash basin. The milk house was chronically cold, which meant that the Surge bucket pulsators were best kept warm in the house’s basement.
The barn’s ventilation helped create an ideal environment for pneumonia among the calves tightly packed in their pens. Despite repeated treatments, calf losses ran high. It was suggested that the calves would be better off in outside hutches.
Dad was among those who thought it a terrible idea because winter’s cold would cause a raft of other problems.
Like most things, change came slowly on the farm. I suppose the pace of change on the farm hasn't changed much. Farmers don't jump into computerization and automation at the drop of a hat, just as Dad didn't jump to the bulk tank.
The lesson to do your homework and think things through before you act are lessons that stand the test of time. Now, who needs a swat from a wet tail?