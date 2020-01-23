Before the United States extended west beyond the Mississippi River in the early 1820s, concern grew that farmers wouldn’t be able to produce enough food for a rapidly growing population.
People moving from rural areas to East Coast metropolitan areas and a surge in immigrants created a growth in population that was unmatched by food production.
The problem was farm fields had been played out. Farmers who used to harvest 20 bushels of wheat per acre saw yields cut in half.
There wasn’t enough livestock manure to restore fertility, so leaders looked for other options. Some thought human waste generated in Boston, New York and Philadelphia could be used, but no one could figure out a way to transport the waste. The price of rarely available fertilizer skyrocketed, putting the squeeze on farm profitability.
By happenstance, it was discovered that isolated and mostly unpopulated islands well off the U.S. shore contained vast amounts of bird droppings. It was a near-perfect fertilizer, and soon ships and their crews mined the droppings and transported them back to the East Coast. The droppings created miserable conditions aboard ships and caused severe health problems among sailors, but helped restore soil fertility.
The West, once the domain of Indians, trappers and fur traders, was opened to homesteaders eager to fell trees and plow prairie sod.
The United States has never suffered widespread famine, although food shortages were common in the Great Depression. During the worst of it, fruit and vegetables went unharvested because it cost more to dig it or pick it than it brought in the marketplace. Bread lines and soup kitchens were common in major cities where unemployment reached 25 percent. Farmers, too, suffered because the cost of shipping livestock to South St. Paul and other stockyards was higher than what the animals brought.
The argument can be made that federal farm policy since the 1930s has been constructed around providing an abundant amount of cheap food, which allows consumers to spend more disposable dollars on goods and services. Farmers who suffered financially from this built-in bias were compensated to an extent through price support mechanisms of various effectiveness.
In the 21st century, food insecurity – despite federal government involvement through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program – is a growing problem. Current estimates are 1 in 6 Americans, which amounts to 49 million people, fit that category.
Food waste, in the post waste-not-want-not era in which we live, is a root cause. USDA estimates more than $160 billion worth of food is wasted annually in the United States. Agency statistics show that $91 billion in dairy products go to waste each year. Wasted food accounts for at least 30 percent of the annual available supply. Worldwide, it’s estimated between 40 percent and 50 percent of available food is unused.
The Environmental Protection Agency says that food is the single largest item in landfills.
Waste occurs at all levels of the food chain. Retailers contribute much to the losses. Products on shelves past their sell-by and used-by dates are tossed. Misshaped and bruised fruit are tossed, though appearance has no effect on nutrient value.
Some are attempting to reshape consumer attitudes.
Orchards have taken up the “eat an ugly apple’’ campaign to convinced apple-eaters that beauty is only peel deep. In France, the ugly campaign was extended to potatoes and other ugly vegetables and fruits. The campaign produced higher sales and a spike in consumer satisfaction.
Those who follow in the footsteps of those worried about adequate food production in the 19th century fear that soil erosion and loss of fields to development may restrict output in the 21st century.
One-third of all arable land worldwide has been lost since 1950, and the losses are increasing in the world’s most vulnerable areas. The latest available U.S. statistics estimates that it totals around 1.5 billion tons or about 12,000 pounds of topsoil per acre per year.
Once it’s gone, it’s gone forever.