My how time flies. A couple of months ago, I was thinking of what I would do for Article 200 that I would write for the Agri News. Only a few weeks later, I was told some changes were being made and Agri News was being acquired by Agweek and my time for writing this column was over.
That is a good example of how changes sometimes happen in life.
For this column, I decided to look back at my time with the AgriNews. It started back in the mid-1990s when we were having a lot of success with our FFA chapter when I was teaching. Several students and our chapter were recognized in several news stories. A short time later, Agri News did several stories about me as a beginning farmer. I have continued my farming, but my second job transitioned from being an ag teacher to farm estate planning.
In May 2005, I started writing estate planning columns for Agri News; the first column was titled “Final Exam Time.”
Many things have changed during the last 15 years, but there are some things that have stayed the same. Fortunately, in most cases, federal estate taxes are not farm wreckers, however, family fighting and disagreements are, and they continue to destroy both farms and families.
Still today, farming has all kinds of tests and exams, and if you’re reading this, you still have two exams left. One of them is where you are going and the other is where your assets are going. The good news is you can definitively know the answer to both and pass both exams.
In regard to the farm distribution exam, there are many questions, but you can start with three simple questions:
What are your goals?
Are they clearly outlined?
Will it cash flow for the next generation on the farm?
Ironically, they sound like pretty simple questions that have been asked and talked about in so many different ways, and yet for my 20-year career in farm estate planning, I still observe many farms struggling when those questions are not properly addressed in their planning. For those who have invested so many years of blood, sweat and tears, I sometimes wonder what people are waiting for. For all the things farmers cannot control, this is one area they can control.
So, where do we go from here?
In the future, I will be writing a column for Agweek. I’m really looking forward to that and hope you follow along.
We have also started a new way to communicate. Check out our website, www.farmestategps.com. At the very least, sign up for all of the free information with a Seed Membership. If you want more, subscribe to the Grow membership and you will get a constant flow of relevant farm information and things to think about related to farm estate planning.
Give me a call to review or get started with your planning soon. Yes, farming has had its struggles, but I still believe in “better days through better ways.”
One way or another, I hope to meet you all someday.