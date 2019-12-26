Snowmobile poker runs were special occasions in the neighborhood in the 1970s when winter reached its deepest depths. During a run, participants stopped at a few establishments along the route and collected a playing card or two at each one.
At the end of the route, the winner was whomever held the highest hand.
Snowmobiling had reached the zenith of its popularity in the early part of the decade and manufacturers responded by producing machines of varying dependability. More than 2 million sleds were sold from 1970 to 1973 before a couple of mild winters dulled demand.
John Deere, Massey Ferguson and dozens of others produced machines before the bloom left the rose. In addition to implement dealers, many others retailed machines because there weren’t many hoops to jump to become a dealer. For $1,800 and the purchase of three sleds, anyone could be one.
I was asked to participant in a run as a rider, an invitation that was easily declined. It seemed unreasonable to find fun in freezing during a ride after spending much of the day chopping frozen silage and thawing barn drinking cups. Cold-weather cow troubles left me hoping that winter would end soon.
My brothers thought the run would be great fun, which was nonsensical since more sleds in the pack often broke down and needed to be towed back to base. Spark plugs fouled and broken tracts were the norm, but participants didn’t seem to mind. I suspect alcohol may have added to a run’s fun.
When we were younger, the steep hill in the pasture offered more than enough excitement. A scoop shovel, cardboard and small sled provided downhill transport. My older siblings benefited from a large and sleek toboggan, which moved at breakneck speed.
Mother worried that someone might be seriously injured, but outside of bumps, bruises, loosened teeth and sibling fights, nothing serious happened. She was overwhelmed by the rush inside and the wet clothing discarded on the kitchen floor. She spent much of the day making what would become noodles for supper’s chicken soup.
The flat flour and egg mixture hung to dry on an old piano bench near the vent that brought heat from the wood-burning furnace. An old hen, although not crucial in creating great soup, had been boiled earlier. I have never tasted or recreated soup of such quality since.
Dad, who could be hard on his older sons, sometimes ignored the cold to chop wood. He had dealt with winter's challenges all his life and thus may have built up a certain amount of immunity. When complaints were heard, he responded that the cold did not compare to the winter of 1936. Mother had her own memories about that awful winter.
It was her duty to put the car up on wooden blocks so that it could be more easily started. In earlier times, rocks were heated in the oven to provide heat while the family used a horse-drawn sleigh to ride to church.
Modern convenience sometimes wasn’t so convenient.
“Where’s the ether?”
The question was often asked when temperatures dropped to below zero and pickups and cars were left outside. It took an incredible amount of skill – and no small amount of luck – for ether to work. It was sprayed into the carburetor. Too little did little good and too much ether made the situation worse.
In a desperate state, the gas pedal was pumped too often, flooding the carburetor and ruining any chance the vehicle would start. Dad’s magic number involving gas pedal pumping was three – a maximum that was often exceeded.
With chores done and transport impossible, we retreated to the house to play checkers or cards. Regardless of the game, Dad wanted to win above all else.
If timing was right, the aroma of fresh-baked bread filled the house. We eagerly waited for the extra dough to emerge fried in lard. The fried bread was dipped in sugar or hallowed out and filled with jam. We ate until all was gone and it was time to return to the cold.
Winters, though they seemed to last forever, never failed to yield to spring.