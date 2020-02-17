DES MOINES — The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship has hired three additional field staff members to expedite the implementation of soil conservation and water quality practices across the state.
These watershed coordinators will work in the Floyd, Middle Cedar and North Raccoon River watersheds — three of the priority areas identified in the Iowa Nutrient Reduction Strategy. They will provide technical support to local farmers, landowners and communities who choose to add conservation practices that reduce phosphorus and nitrogen losses.
Rose Danaher is assigned to the Middle Cedar River watershed and will work out of the Benton County Soil and Water Conservation District office in Vinton.
Colton Meyer will work in the Floyd River watershed and be stationed in Orange City.
Carrie Tolzin will serve the North Raccoon River watershed and be based in Storm Lake.
These new hires join three watershed coordinators who are currently employed by the Department; TJ Lynn has been working in the North Raccoon River watershed and Sean McCoy has been serving the Boone River watershed since September 2019. Clark Porter has been assisting residents in the Middle Cedar River watershed since September 2018.
There are state and federal funding, planning and technical resources available to help farmers, landowners and communities with conservation projects. Individuals and community groups who want to implement practices can contact their county’s Soil and Water Conservation District office for help getting started.