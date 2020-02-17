FARGO, N.D. — On March 9, Agri News will combine with Agweek to create the region’s most experienced agriculture media provider in print, digital and broadcast.
Forum Communications Company of Fargo owns both Agweek, which has covered agriculture in Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota and South Dakota since 1985, and Agri News, which has served customers in Minnesota, Iowa and Wisconsin since 1977. Together the two enterprises will create a premier agriculture media offering for readers and viewers. The official launch will take place at the Agri News Farm Show March 10-11 in Rochester.
“Between our Agweek and Agri News teams, we have the most extensive coverage of agriculture news in the region,” said president of Forum Communications Company, Bill Marcil Jr. “Combining forces will allow us to further strengthen what is already a powerhouse agriculture brand, providing even more value to our readers.”
Agweek and Agri News will combine forces under the Agweek brand, bringing together a team of experienced agriculture journalists who will continue to deliver timely news to more than 30,000 subscribers across Iowa, Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin. Reporter Noah Fish will continue to be based out of Rochester and will work alongside Agweek’s experienced staff of Mikkel Pates, Jonathan Knutson, Michelle Rook and Jenny Schlecht. Longtime Agri News columnist Mychal Wilmes will continue to offer his weekly insights in Agweek.
“This merger is a win-win for readers and advertisers of Agri News and Agweek,” said Chris Blade, publisher of Agri News. “The synergy created will bring together the best of both publications, increase the reach for advertisers, and deliver more agricultural content to more readers.”
Along with the combination of two premier agriculture media entities comes a number of other enhancements aimed at providing the best experience for Agweek readers and viewers, including the launch of a new mobile app and a redesigned website.
Agweek already is known for its weekly magazine and podcast and its weekly AgweekTV broadcasts throughout the region. The launch of a new mobile app and redesigned website will offer readers enhanced daily agriculture news with a wider reach to its portfolio.
“We’re excited to bring more farmers, ranchers and agribusiness professionals expanded agriculture news and coverage in print, digital and broadcast, utilizing our team of experienced ag journalists,” said Katie Pinke, Agweek publisher and general manager.