DES MOINES -- Iowa's public comment period for the state’s proposed hemp production regulations began on Jan. 1 and will be open until Jan. 22.
According to Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig, the public can visit iowa.gov to read the proposed administrative rules that will regulate the planting, growing and harvesting of commercial hemp in Iowa.
The state of Iowa submitted its proposed hemp production program to the USDA for approval on Dec. 11, and the USDA has 60 days to review and provide feedback.
Until the USDA approves the state plan and a notice of the approval is published in the Iowa Administrative Bulletin, growing, possessing, buying or selling hemp in Iowa is illegal.
Licensed farmers will be able to grow up to 40 acres of hemp per season once production has been legalized. The Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship will start to accept hemp license applications once the USDA approves the state hemp plan, and the online licensing system is operational.
Interested growers should continue to monitor iowaagriculture.gov/hemp for updates.
To read Iowa’s proposed hemp regulatory administrative rules in their entirety, go to rules.iowa.gov/Notice/Details/4841C.
To read the Iowa Hemp Act, go to legis.iowa.gov/docs/code/2020/204.pdf.