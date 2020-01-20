ORANGE CITY, Iowa – The Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Dairy team will host a five-session webinar entitled “Eye on Employees,” beginning Feb. 5.
The webinars will address the main concerns that farm employers, especially dairy farmers, face.
Fred Hall, a dairy specialist with ISU Extension, said the webinar series will take an in-depth look at how to hire and maintain farm employees.
Each webinar will be from noon to 1 p.m. Dates, presenters and topics are:
• Feb. 5 -- Brett Stanley, special investigator with the Department of Homeland Security, will discuss what information is needed for I-9 forms and what documentation options there are for immigrant employees to confirm they can legally work here.
• Feb. 12 -- ISU Extension farm management specialist Melissa O’Rourke will discuss how to begin an interview conversation and give tips to learn the most about the applicant while not breaking the law.
• Feb. 19 -- ISU Extension dairy specialist Larry Tranel will discuss how labor and robotic milkers are not an either-or option for producers and explore the most recent research on the economics of automated milking systems.
• Feb. 26 -- Hall will outline the importance of an employee handbook and give producers ideas on how to create one for their dairy, as well as how to make it a part of their hiring process.
• March 4 -- O’Rourke will outline how employees are often misclassified and the consequences of doing so; plus, other employment pitfalls.
Each webinar includes time for questions and answers.
There is no registration fee; however, registration is required to receive the link for the program. Register online at https://form.jotform.com/4Hregion1/eye-on-employees.