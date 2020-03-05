The merger of Agri News and Agweek, two of Minnesota's premier newspapers focused on agriculuture, will be celebrated as part of this year's Farm Show.
The 38th annual Farm Show opens at 9 a.m. March 10 at the Graham arenas on the Olmsted County fairgrounds. Cake will be served at 7 p.m. in the show's food court to celebate the merger. The show closes at 8 p.m. that day.
Forum Communications publishes both Agri News and Agweek. Agri News is based in Rochester and covers people and events in southern Minnesota and northern Iowa. Agweek is based in Fargo, N.D., and covers western Minnesota, North and South Dakota, as well as portions of Montana.
Beginning March 9, Agri News subscribers will begin receiving Agweek. Agri News readers will still find news and advertising about themselves and their neighbors, as well as more in-depth coverage of ag-related issues.
Staff members from Agri News, Agweek and Forum Communications will be on hand both days at the show to explain the merger as well as show off some of the "bonuses" that Agweek brings. Among them are Agweek TV and a more robust website.
"Stop by the booth and introduce yourselves to our team members," said Agweek Publisher Katie Pinke.
Mychal Wilmes, the former managing editor of Agri News who continues to write a weekly column, will be at the Agweek booth both days -- 4-7 p.m. March 10 and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 11.
"I may be retired, but I still like to talk to people at the show. They 'talk my language' and keep me in touch with what's important," Wilmes said.
Also new this year will be a free seminar, "How to Preserve Your Farm," presented at 9 a.m. both days by Julianne Kocer, an elder law attorney in Rochester.
The Farm Show would not be the Farm Show without three of its most popular features -- pork sandwiches on March 10, beef sandwiches on March 11, and the Olmsted County Dairy Association's ice cream wagon.
Nearly 140 exhibitors will be at the show with everything from milking equipment to insurance available. Overall, the vendors provide goods and services for use in the barn to the business office.
The grand prize for the Farm Show's traditional drawing is an Arctic Cat Stampede, a UTV. (You must be at least 18 to enter the drawing.)
Parking at Graham Park and admission to the show are free. The show is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. March 10, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 11.