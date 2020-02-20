Pigs fill pens at Seabord Foods' Ladder Creek hog feeding operation near Tribune, Kan. The operation is the nation's second-largest confined hog-feeding farm, and the company is set to build another site nearby if granted a permit by the state. The company is pumping wells that had been idled for a decade. Environmentalists and some residents fear instead of preserving the remaining water for residents, the county will be a desert once the hogs and the water are long gone.