DES MOINES -- One hundred groups have called on the Iowa General Assembly to take action to enact a statewide “legislative moratorium on new and expanded factory farms.”
The groups made their demand in a letter initiated by Food & Water Action and Iowa CCI Action. It was signed an array of public advocacy and rural organizations.
In part, the letter says “Iowa’s water pollution problems have reached crisis levels. Our state’s hog factory farms alone produce 22 billion gallons of manure annually." That would fill Iowa’s tallest building, the Principal Building in Des Moines, 2.3 times every day, the letter says.
As a result, "agricultural pollution has damaged more than 1,000 miles of Iowa’s rivers and streams and over 59,000 acres of its lakes, ponds and wetlands.”
The groups say public support for a factory farm moratorium is growing. A recent Johns Hopkins poll said 63% of Iowans support a factory farm moratorium.
“Everyday Iowans want a better food & farm system and are looking for action from their elected officials. That starts with a moratorium,” said Iowa CCI Action organizer Ava Auen-Ryan.
The letter was submitted just before the legislature's "funnel deadline," the day standing committees in either chamber must pass non-money and policy bills in order for them to remain eligible.
A factory farm moratorium bill, HF 2127, is waiting passage in the House Agriculture Committee. The Senate companion bill is SF 2254.