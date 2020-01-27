CLERMONT, Iowa -- The Fayette County Take A Kid Outdoors chapter is planning a very cool time for its next outing.
Ice fishing on Reilly Pond, a large, private pond northwest of Clermont, from 9 a.m. to noon Feb. 1 will include many prizes, including ice-fishing jigs, hats, and an ice-fishing rod and reel.
TAKO members will have some equipment available such as bait poles, augurs, tents and underwater cameras, but participants are welcome to bring their own equipment. Note that there are no restroom facilities at the pond.
To participate, RSVP with TAKO President Leif White at 319-939-1567.
Families are expected to look after their children, but TAKO members and volunteers will be on hand to help with ice-fishing instructions and baiting if needed.
Mossy Oak Fishing and Stopper Lures pro staff members Jason Swanson and Eric Johnston are sponsoring this event.
The 4-acre Reilly Pond is at 29005 Iris Road and TAKO signs will be posted along the route.