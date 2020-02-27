CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — If you're growing hops in the Midwest to make a quick buck, you're in the wrong industry. That's according to the owner of Cedar Falls Hops Co.
Keri Byrum, her husband Mike, and father Rusty Leymaster started the company four years ago on the land she grew up on in northeast Iowa, just west of Cedar Falls.
The couple moved back to Iowa from Orlando, Fla. Byrum, a horticulturist at heart with a master's degree in biology, oversaw multiple greenhouse operations while they lived in Florida.
"I need to grow things, but I don't need to grow corn and beans," said Byrum. "There's already a lot of people who do that really well."
She also loves beer, and so growing hops was at the intersection of those two things.
Byrum said it was just good timing that her dad, who also farms, was retiring after more than 40 years as the owner of a drainage tile business. Her husband transitioned his career from real estate to handling sales and marketing for the company.
When they started growing hops they "jumped in feet-first," with four acres the first year, she said. Later that year, they added three more acres.
Now their company goal is to raise 1,000 to 1,500-pounds of hops per acre. She recommended that if trying to grow hops for personal use, plan on one-pound of hops per plant.
"Also plan on an hour of time spent picking the cones of each plant," said Byrum. "So if you're going to have more than 10-12 plants, you better have a refrigerator full of beer and a lot of friends to help."
Handpicking hops will also tear up your skin, so Byrum suggests wearing long sleeves while doing it. But she said all the time spent growing and harvesting hops is equal to the time spent on marketing it.
"Growing hops is hard and marketing is tricky," said Byrum.
When the Byrums arrived in Iowa, they thought the boom in craft beer in the state would automatically translate into a market for hops.
"But there wasn't, and we found out it's really hard to sell hops," she said.
Now, she said, "we have to be able to prove that Iowa hop growers can consistently grow a quality produc."
Byrum is now sharing what she knows about the hops industry in presentations around the state called “Growing Hops in Iowa.”
"It's really just a way of raising awareness for this crop that many people don't know about, but have questions about," said Byrum of the presentations.
She said it's also a great way to develop relationships with local brewers. During the meetings, Byrum covers the history of hops, cultivation, harvesting and an overview of the current industry.
"We got 25 people into a brewery on a Wednesday night," she said of the Feb. 19 presentation in downtown Osage at Limestone Brewers.
She's been comforted by the enthusiasm of attendees at the meetings, and said the occasions have "recharged the batteries" for their operation.
"Some people just appreciate agriculture, and appreciate how much work goes into a labor intensive crop like this," said Byrum. "It's very hard to grow hops, and so just to come be around all this positivity is a great thing."
After harvesting their hops and having it turned into pellets, Cedar Falls Hops Co. partners with a local meat locker to keep it frozen and preserved. It stays in a freezer until the hops gets delivered, said Byrum.
Hops could probably be kept in a freezer for a couple of years without losing any of its quality, but "we're not trying to stockpile hops year to year," she said. "Our goal is to move along to the next crop."
Mitchell County resident Mike VerHelst is a home-brewer who's dabbled with growing his own hops.
He grew his first hops about six years ago, and said he's learned a lot from Byrum. His said his growing method so far has been to "stick it in the ground and let it take off."
In Byrum's presentation she said that hops can grow six-inches in a day, which Varhelst said is on the money.
"I watched it grow up the trellis, then up the roof," he said of the hops. "It went crazy."