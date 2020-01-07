AMES, Iowa – Beginning in February, the Master Gardener program with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach will provide a winter webcast series in county extension offices across the state.
Speakers for this year’s series were chosen based on current issues and Master Gardener volunteer interest, according to Susan DeBlieck, Master Gardener state coordinator with ISU Extension and Outreach.
Participants will learn about climate change and native plants, and get tips for designing gardens that encourage children to spend more time outdoors.
Contact an ISU Extension and Outreach county office for details about how to participate.
Topics and speakers are:
• Iowa weather: With a changing climate, Iowa will be warmer and wetter. State Climatologist Justin Glisan will share what people can do to adapt to changing growing conditions.
• Bring kids into the garden: State Master Gardener Coordinator Susan DeBlieck wants adults to help get young people outdoors every day. She’ll share ideas for Master Gardener volunteer project sites and youth landscape design tips.
• Explore the Ada Hayden Herbarium: Love native plants? Deborah Lewis is the curator of the Ada Hayden Herbarium. Learn about early Iowa botanists, explore the herbarium and Lewis’ favorite native plants.