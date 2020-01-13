MINNESOTA
Benson County
Feb. 12 -- Extension Land rent workshop, 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., West Central Outreach Center, 46352 Highway 326, Morris
Benton County
Jan. 24 -- Private pesticide applicator renewal workshop, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m., American Legion, 770 Diekmann Drive, Paynesville
Feb. 24 -- Private pesticide applicator renewal workshop,12:30-4 p.m., City Hall, Foley
Big Stone County
Jan. 17 -- Farm Bill crops meeting, 9-11 a.m., Clinton Memorial Building, Clinton
Blue Earth County
Jan. 22 -- Minnesota Soybean Growers Association annual meeting, 9 a.m.-noon, Mankato Civic Center, Mankato
Jan. 22-23 -- MN Ag Expo, Civic Center, Mankato
Feb. 4 -- Nutrient management conference, 9 a.m.-noon, Mankato
Brown County
Feb. 18 -- Private pesticide applicator recertification workshop, 12:30-4 p.m., Sleepy Eye Event Center, Sleepy Eye
Chippewa County
Jan. 13 -- Farm Bill crops meeting, 2-4 p.m., Event Center, Maynard
Feb. 14 -- Private pesticide applicator recertification workshop, 12:30-4 p.m., American Legion, Montevideo
Dakota County
Jan. 22 -- U of M Extension land rent meeting, 9:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., county Extension and Conservation Center, Farmington
Fillmore County
Jan. 27 -- Farm Bill crops meeting, 10 a.m.-noon, Mabel Community Center
Freeborn County
Feb. 12 -- Private pesticide applicator recertification workshop, 12:30-4 p.m., Riverland Community College, Lecture Hall 124, Albert Lea
Jan. 23 -- Farm Bill crops meeting, 2-4 p.m., county fairgrounds, Albert Lea
Goodhue County
Feb. 1 — LSP Farm Transition Planning workshop, 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Red Wing
Feb. 22 — LSP Farm Transition Planning workshop, 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Red Wing
March 14 — LSP Farm Transition Planning workshop, 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Red Wing
Hennepin County
April 8-9 -- New Uses Forum 2020: Accelerating Ag Innovation and Investment, Earle Brown Heritage Center, Brooklyn Center
Jackson County
Feb. 21 -- Private pesticide applicator recertification workshop, 12:30-4 p.m., American Legion, Jackson
Kanabec County
Jan. 27 -- U of M Cow/Calf seminar and trade show, 5:30 p.m., Grand Event Center, 2025 Rowland Road, Mora
Kandiyohi County
Jan. 14 -- U of M research updates for ag professsionals, 12:30-4:40 p.m., Best Western Plus, 240 23rd St. SE., Willmar
Jan. 29 -- Extension Land rent workshop, 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., Mid Central Research & Outreach Center, 1802 18th St. NE, Willmar
Lincoln County
Jan. 17 -- Farm Bill crops meeting, 1-3 p.m., elementary school auditorium, Ivanhoe
Jan. 23 -- Farm Bill crops meeting, 10 a.m.-noon, YMCA, Marshall
Le Sueur County
Jan. 31 -- U of M Cow/Calf seminar and trade show, 9:30 a.m., 4-H Center, 320 S. Plut Ave., Le Center
Lyon County
Feb. 6 -- Private pesticide applicator recertification workshop, 12:30-4 p.m., Merit Center, Marshall
March 30 -- Cottage food producer food safety training, 1-5 p.m., Southwest Service Cooperative, Marshall
Martin County
Feb. 13 -- Private pesticide applicator recertification workshop, 12:30-4 p.m., Knights of Columbus Hall, Fairmont
Morrison County
Feb. 3 -- Private pesticide applicator renewal workshop, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m., county government center, 213 First Ave. SE, Little Falls
Murray County
Jan. 31 -- Private pesticide applicator recertification workshop, 12:30-4 p.m., 4H Building, Slayton
Nobles County
Jan. 16 -- Farm Bill crops meeting, 9-11 a.m., Government Building, Farmer's Room, Worthington
Feb. 26 -- Extension Land rent workshop, 9:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., extension regional office, 1527 Prairie Drive, Worthington
Feb. 26 -- Private pesticide applicator recertification workshop, 12:30-4 p.m., Worthington Event Center, Worthington
Olmsted County
Jan. 27 -- Farm Bill crops meeting, 2-4 pm., RCTC Heintz Center Commons
Jan. 30 -- U of M Cow/Calf Days tour and trade show, 5:30 p.m., Tony Rossman farm, 7000 70th St. NW, Oronoco
March 6-7 — Minnesota All-Breeds Dairy Convention, Empire Event Center, Best Western Hotel, Rochester.
March 10-11 — Agri News Farm Show, Graham Arena, Rochester
Pipestone County
Jan. 29 -- U of M Cow/Calf seminar and trade show, 9:30 a.m., MN West Community College, Pipestone
Jan. 30 -- Private pesticide applicator recertification workshop, 12:30-4 p.m., West Community and Technical College, Room 103, Pipestone
Polk County
Jan. 17 -- U of M research updates for ag professsionals, 12:30-4:40 p.m., Northwest Research and Outreach Center, 2900 University Ave., Crookston
Pope County
Jan. 28 -- U of M Cow/Calf seminar and trade show, 9:30 a.m., Jim Wulf Bull Development Center, 30819 250th St., Starbuck
Ramsey County
Jan. 24-25 -- Emerging Farmers Conference, University of Minnesota Continuing Education Center, 1890 Buford Ave., St. Paul
March 15 — 15th annual LSP Family Farm Breakfast and Day at the Capitol, St. Paul
March 24 -- Cottage Food producer stafety training, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Minnesota Farmers Union
Redwood County
Feb. 5 -- Winter Crops and Soils Day, Southwest Research and Outreach Center, 23669 130th St., Lamberton
Feb. 7 -- Private pesticide applicator recertification workshop, 12:30-4 p.m., Southwest Research and Outreach Center, Lamberton
Renville County
Jan. 13 -- Farm Bill crops meeting, 10 a.m.-noon, Max's Grill, Olivia
Rice County
April 8 -- Cottage food producer food safety training, 9 a.m.- 1 p.m., Community Action Center, Northfield
Stearns County
Jan. 15 -- Minnesota FMSA produce safety course, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. MnDOT Training Center, St. Cloud
Jan. 16-17 — Northern Growers and Marketers Conference, St. Cloud
Feb. 8 — Sustainable Farming Association of Minnesota annual conference, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., St. Joseph
Feb. 12 -- Private pesticide applicator renewal workshop,12:30-4 p.m., City Hall, Holdingford
Feb. 15 -- Gardening Knowledge for Free, 8-11:30 a.m., Whitney Senior Center, St. Cloud
Feb. 17 -- Private pesticide applicator renewal workshop,12:30-4 p.m., St. Augusta American Legion, 1894 247th St., St. Cloud
March 7 -- Gardening Education Day, 8 a.m.-2:45 p.m., Gorecki Conference Center, College of St. Benedict, St. Joseph
May 16 -- Master Gardener Plant Sale, 8:30-11 a.m., St. Augustine Church St. Cloud
Steele County
Jan. 23 -- Farm Bill crops meeting, 10 a.m.-noon, Steele County Community Center
Jan. 25 -- Workshop on mitigating flood damage to water and soil, 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Albert F. Reding Environmental Education Center, 1546 58th St. SW, Owatonna
Stevens County
Jan. 15 -- U of M research updates for ag professsionals, 12:30-4:40 p.m., West Central Research and Outreach Center, 46352 State Highway 329, Morris
Traverse County
Jan. 14 -- Farm Bill crops meeting, 2-4 p.m., American Legion, Wheaton
Waseca County
Jan. 17 -- Winter Crops Day, Southern Research and Outeach Center, Waseca
Feb. 5 -- U of M Extension land rent meeting, 9:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., Southern Research and Outreach Center, Waseca
IOWA
Bremer County
Jan. 23 -- ISU Dairy Days workshop, 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Civic Center, 200 First St. NE, Waverly
Carroll County
Jan. 15 -- Iowa Cattlemen's Association feedlot forum, 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Carrollton Inn, 1730 US 71, Carroll
Dubuque County
Feb. 6 -- ISU Dairy Days workshop, 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Neumann's Bar and Grill, 927 Main St. Holy Cross
Howard County
Jan. 20 -- ISU Dairy Days workshop, 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Windy Tree Cafe, 101 E. Main St., Riceville
Story County
Jan. 16 -- Boots in the Barn, 5:30-9 p.m., Gutekunst Public Library, State Center
Jan. 23 -- Boots in the Barn, 5:30-9 p.m., Gutekunst Public Library, State Center
Jan. 30 -- Boots in the Barn, 5:30-9 p.m., Gutekunst Public Library, State Center
Feb. 6 -- Boots in the Barn, 5:30-9 p.m., Gutekunst Public Library, State Center
Washington County
Feb. 4 -- ISU Dairy Days workshop, 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Chamber of Commerce, 514 B. Ave., Kalona
Winneshiek County
Jan. 21 -- ISU Dairy Days workshop, 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Iowa's Dairy Center, 1527 Highway 150 S., Calmar
Worth County
Jan. 21 -- Fresh Conversations food and nutrition program, 11:15 a.m., Senior Center, Manly
Jan. 22 -- Farm bill meeting, 1:30 p.m., Bethany Lutheran Church, Kensett
Jan. 22 -- Top of Iowa Trail meeting, 6:30 p.m., extension office, Northwood
Other Iowa
Jan. 28-30 -- Iowa Power Farming Show, Iowa Events Center, Des Moines
WISCONSIN
Feb. 27-29 — MOSES Organic Farming Conference, La Crosse
OTHER U.S.
Jan. 17-22 -- American Farm Bureau Federation’s 101st annual convention, Austin, Texas
Feb. 11-13 -- World Ag Expo, Tulare ,Calif.