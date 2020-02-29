AMES, Iowa – Twenty-nine county projects across Iowa will receive Growing Together Mini-Grants through Iowa State University Extension and Outreach’s SNAP Education.
This is the fifth year mini-grant funds have been made available to Master Gardener volunteers, resulting in more than 300,000 pounds of produce being donated in communities across the state.
The projects are focused on increasing food security and promoting healthy food access.
To be eligible to receive a grant, applicants must be an active Iowa Master Gardener volunteer, have the support of their county ISU Extension and Outreach staff and have strong partnerships with community organizations that serve those experiencing poverty.
These projects received grants:
• Black Hawk: Partner with Northeast Iowa Food Bank’s community donation garden to install additional raised garden beds and help maintain the existing garden. Project partners will also increase awareness about donation gardening and support opportunities for produce recipients to spend time in the garden when at the food pantry.
• Bremer: Maintain and increase production at the existing network of community supported donation gardens that donate to the Northeast Iowa Food Bank and area free meal sites.
• Buena Vista: Create new and expand current donation gardens that benefit low-income senior housing and the Newell food pantry. The project will also do outreach and collect additional produce to donate at the local farmers market.
• Cherokee: Partner with elementary school students to grow and maintain a donation garden at the county fairgrounds. Produce will be donated to local food pantries.
• Dickinson: Maintain two donation gardens that benefit Upper Des Moines food pantry and several other food cupboards.
• Dubuque: Maintain three donation garden sites that support the Dubuque Rescue Mission, Salvation Army and the Westminster Gardens.
• Floyd: Support low-income families in maintaining community garden plots through hands-on support and educational opportunities. Additional produce will be donated to Jordan River Church food pantry.
• Osceola and O'Brien: Maintain and expand community donation gardens in Sanborn and Sibley, coordinate drop sites for community members to leave produce donations to area food pantries, and incorporate more youth in donation gardening efforts.