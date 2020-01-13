DES MOINES, Iowa -- Iowans are being asked to nominate farm families for the Iowa Farm Environmental Leader Award.
Farmers who voluntarily take action towards improving soil health and water quality are eligible. Nominations will be accepted until May 4 to be considered for the 2020 awards ceremony held at the Iowa State Fair.
To qualify, individuals must take action toward improving water quality and soil health. These farmers incorporate best management practices into their operation because they know that sustainable practices extend beyond the fields and impact those in our state and downstream. They must also actively serve as leaders in the farm community.
“Iowa farmers have been feeding and fueling the world for generations, and are leaders in conservation,” said Gov. Kim Reynolds. “They go above and beyond improving water quality and soil health, serving as a model for others to follow. The 2020 Iowa Farm Environmental Leader Awards is one way we say thank you, and recognize farmers for all they do.”
Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig said conservation practices like cover crops, saturated buffers and wetlands are being implemented at a rate never seen before. "I look forward to recognizing the farmers who have adopted practices that help achieve the goals outlined in Iowa’s Nutrient Reduction Strategy,” he said.
A committee with representatives of conservation and agricultural groups will review the nominations and select the winners. The recipients will be recognized on Aug. 19 at the state fair.
Since the creation of the award in 2012, more than 600 farm families have been recognized. Winners are presented a certificate as well as a yard sign.
The nomination form is available at iowaagriculture.gov/farm-environmental-leader-awards.