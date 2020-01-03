STATE CENTER, Iowa -- Boots in the Barn, a program aimed at females interested in beef cattle production, will be held on five consecutive Thursdays at the Gutekunst Public Library here.
The program focuses on production topics, including nutrition, managing the birthing process and animal selection.
The program is free and will include evening meals and resource manuals.
Register by calling the Story County Extension Office at (515) 382-6551 or the Marshall County Extension office at (641) 752-1551.
The programs will be held from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Jan. 9, Jan. 16, Jan. 23, Jan. 30 and Feb. 6.