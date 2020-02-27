HILLSBORO, N.D. — A cow beat 1-in-11.2 million odds last week when she gave birth to four live calves on an east-central North Dakota ranch.
The calves were born on David Mueller's Hillsboro ranch on Feb. 24. Mueller, who has been in the cattle business for 12 years, said the birthing process took about six hours.
According to past reports citing the textbook "Veterinary Obstetrics and Genital Diseases," the odds of a cow having quadruplets is 1 in 700,000. The odds of all four calves being born alive is 1 in 11.2 million.
Mueller said two of the calves have since died, but the pair that remain are doing well.