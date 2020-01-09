MARSHALL, Minn. — Applications are now being accepted for the Minnesota Agriculture and Rural Leadership Class XI.
MARL is a two-year educational experience featuring nine two- and three-day in-state seminars, a six-day national study seminar in Washington, D.C., and a 10- to 14-day international study seminar.
Its mission is to develop the skills of Minnesota’s agricultural and rural leaders so they may maximize their impact and effectiveness in local, state, national and international arenas.
Up to 30 participants will be selected for the class, said Executive Director Olga Reuvekamp. Applications will be accepted through April 24, 2020. The first class session will be Nov. 23-24 in St. Cloud.
The application form, instructions and answers to frequently asked questions are available online at www.marlprogram.org/application.
The MARL curriculum is designed to have immediate applicability for leaders. Each session features a mix of leadership study, personal skill-building, and location-related subject matter.
The seminar calendar is designed to accommodate the busy schedules of participants. Most of the activities occur over the winter months.