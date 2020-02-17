WINONA -- A workshop to help landowners and farmers act on their conservation values will be held 1-4 p.m. March 13 at the Bluff Country Co-op, 121 W. Secondnd St., Winona.
This workshop is an introduction to soil health and the resources available to landowners and farmers. There will be a short presentation about the ABC's of soil health, an overview of resources and services provided by Land Stewardship Project and a panel discussion involving farmers, landowners, and Soil and Water Conservation District staff, who will field questions from workshop participants.
Those attending will receive a toolkit of resources and ideas for farmland owners, tips for improving communication between owners and renters, and information on the Minnesota tax credit for selling/renting to beginning farmers.
Among the discussion points:
• What is a conservation lease and how does it matter?
• How do we enhance the productive value of farmland?
• What’s the relationship between soil health, water quality, and climate change?
• What resources and resource people are available to help?
Register by contacting LSP’s Robin Moore at 320-269-2105 or rmoore@landstewardshipproject.org.