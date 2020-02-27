LEWISTON, Minn. -- The workshop “From Entomology to Economics: Building Soil Health" will be conducted two days in southeastern Minnesota.
The first session will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 5 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Caledonia; the second session will be 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 6 at Lion's Community Center, 105 Broadway St., in Goodhue.
This Land Stewardship Project program will feature presentations by Jonathan Lundgren and southeastern Minnesota farmers.
Lundgren is an agroecologist, entomologist and beekeeper. He received his PhD in entomology from the University of Illinois in 2004 and was a top scientist with the USDA Agricultural Research Service for 11 years. Lundgren’s research and education programs focus on assessing the ecological risk of pest management strategies and developing long-term solutions for regenerative food systems.
The Caledonia session will include area farmers Jordan and Rachelle Meyer, Aaron Gillespie, and Connor McCormick on a panel. In Goodhue, the farmer panel will include Kaleb Anderson, Josie Trople, John Jaeger and Mike Zabel.
The cost is $15 per person ($10 for an additional farm partner, and $30 per family), which includes a noon meal featuring local foods. Register by March 3 by contacting Alex Romano at 507-523-3366 or aromano@landstewardshipproject.org.