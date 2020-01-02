WILLMAR, Minn. – Nearly 300 cattlemen, cattlewomen and industry members met here in early December for the 2019 Minnesota Cattle Industry Convention.
Speakers, networking and educational workshops were part of the convention. Tim and Rita Nolte were awarded the Minnesota Cattlemen of the Year Award for the commitment they have made to the association through their time as members. The Industry Service Award recipientwas past Minnesota State Cattlemen’s Association Executive Director Ashley Kohls for her dedication to the industry. Kohls served as the executive director for six years.
The association elected a leadership team, including Joe Wagner of Brandon as feeder council chairman, and Jake Thompson of Barnsville, as cow/calf council chairman. Regional directors include Eric Zeltwanger of Morris as Region 4 director, Tyler Tramm of IsleN as Region 6 director and Tom Helfter of Le Sueur as Region 8 director. The executive committee for 2020-2021 will be Mike Landuyt of Walnut Grove as president; Grant Breitkreutz of Redwood Falls as president-elect, Mark Pankonin of Lamberton as vice president and Kevin Hoge of Aitkin as secretary.