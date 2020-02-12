AUSTIN — Do you make the best homemade bread, canned pickles or jam? Consider selling your product as a cottage food producer.
University of Minnesota Extension Food Safety Educator Kathy Brandt will teach bakers and cooks how to keep their food safe enough to sell. The course Keep it Legal! Keep it Safe will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 22 at Riverland Community College.
The class meets the Minnesota Department of Agriculture food safety training requirements to register as a Minnesota Cottage Food Producer to sell homemade baked goods, candy, home-canned peaches, pickles, salsa, jam and jellies and more.
The course focuses on food safety practices for all processes covered under the Cottage Food Law including drying, baking, confections, jams and jellies, acid and acidified fruit and vegetables, and fermentation.
Participants learn how to produce, package, label, store and transport a safe food product.
Wonder if your product is an allowable non-potentially hazardous food? Bring it along to the class and have it tested to see if it meets exemption requirements under the Cottage Food Law.
The class fee is $50 per person. Registration is required and can be done at https://extension.umn.edu/courses-and-events/cottage-food-producer-food-safety-training.
For more information contact, Karla at (507) 337-2808 or engel114@umn.edu.