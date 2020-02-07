ST. PAUL – The U.S. Department of Agriculture has declared seven Minnesota counties as agricultural disaster areas, Gov. Tim Walz announced.
Due to multiple disasters in August and November, including a tornado, high winds, excessive rain, and flooding, producers in Beltrami, Clearwater, Kittson, Marshall, Nobles, Polk, and Yellow Medicine counties will be eligible to apply for assistance from the USDA Farm Service Agency. This assistance includes FSA emergency loans.
“2019 was a difficult year for many Minnesota farmers, with several severe weather events occurring over many months,” said Walz. “These primary disaster declarations will provide some assistance to help our farmers recoup some of their losses.”