ST. PAUL – The University of Minnesota Beef Team will host its annual Cow/Calf Days tour and trade show at 10 locations across the state in January, including five in southern Minnesota. This event has been held for 47 years and continues to be a leading information, technology, and research outlet for cow/calf producers.
The tour and trade show will feature information about how to evaluate carcass characteristics in your herd, calf scours prevention, finding profit in the cow-calf sector, and management of calves before and after weaning. Updates from the Minnesota State Cattlemen’s Association and the Minnesota Beef Council will be included. The trade show will feature vendors with new information, technology and products.
The program is directed at cow-calf producers and allied industry representatives, but is open to the public. A meal will be served with the program and a registration fee of $10 will include the meal, proceedings book and program materials.
For more information, go to www.extension.umn.edu/beef.
The southern Minnesota stops will be:
Jan. 27, at 5:30 p.m. at the Grand Event Center, 2025 Rowland Road, Mora.
Jan. 28, at 9:30 a.m., at the Jim Wulf Bull Development Center, 30819 250th St., Starbuck.
Jan. 29, at 9:30 a.m., at the MN West Community College, 1314 N. Hiawatha Ave., Pipestone.
Jan. 30, at 5:30 p.m., at the Tony Rossman farm, 7000 70th St. NW, Oronoco.
Jan. 31, at 9:30 a.m., at the 4-H Center, 320 S. Plut Ave., Le Center.