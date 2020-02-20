FAIRMONT, Minn. -- The latest research and information in crop production and marketing from University of Minnesota Extension will be shared at the Crops and Marketing Day March 10 at the Knights of Columbus in Fairmont.
Registration will start at noon and the program will run from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Dave Bau, Extension educator in ag business management, will start the day with “How to Get $4 Corn.” Bruce Potter, a pest management specialist at the Southwest Research and Outreach Center in Lamberton, will then discuss “Can Crop Pest Scouting be Cost Effective?” Brad Carlson, Extension educator in water resources, will follow with “Nitrogen Management in Today’s Climate.” Liz Stahl, Extension educator in crops, will wrap up the day with “Weed Management – Pigweeds, Principles, Prevention, and Planning.”
There is no cost to attend the program thanks to the sponsor, the Martin County Corn and Soybean Growers Association.