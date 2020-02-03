COLOGNE, Minn. — Management strategies in dairy fertility, cow comfort, building a healthy milk check and characteristics of resilient dairy farms will be addressed by the guest speakers at the 28th annual Carver County Dairy Expo to be held from 9 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. Feb. 17 at Central High School in Norwood Young America.
Hosted by the University of Minnesota Extension and the Carver County Dairy Core Team, this event draws more than 300 area dairy producers and dairy industry professionals.
The keynote will feature a dairy farmer speaker panel speaking about cow comfort strategies, including stall surfaces, stall design, ventilation, water access, feed distribution and more.
Registration, which includes lunch and refreshments,at the door is $10 for adults and $5 for students.
More than 50 vendor booths will be open throughout the day.
For more information, contact Colleen Carlson at traxl042@umn.edu or go to https://z.umn.edu/2020DairyExpo or Facebook:@CarverScottExtension