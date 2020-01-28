MONTGOMERY, Minn. – Dairy farmers know they’ve made great strides in reducing their carbon footprint, but getting that message out to consumers demanding more information about how their food is produced is challenging for many milk producers.
Dairy farmers must be ready to field questions about their farm’s environmental sustainability and discuss how they are striving to improve their operations, Dr. Erin Cortus, professor and University of Minnesota Extension specialist in biosystems engineering, told a group of dairy farmers in Montgomery last week.
During her presentation, titled “Calculating and Communicating Carbon Footprints in the Dairy Industry,” Cortus discussed various studies and tools that will allow dairy farmers and consumers to make “apples-to-apples” comparisons when talking about environmental sustainability.
“A carbon footprint is one of the many ways we can describe environmental stewardship to the public,” Cortus said. “In the future, carbon footprints or similar metrics will increasingly be used in supply chains, as well as product marketing.”
Nationwide, the carbon footprint of a glass of milk is two-thirds smaller today than it was 70 years ago. But all milk isn’t created equal and the more efficient the dairy farm, the smaller the carbon footprint, Cortus said.
Because of best practices, a gallon of milk can be produced with 90 percent less land, 65 percent less water and 76 percent less manure than in 1944, according to research done at the University of Arkansas. That accounts for its 63 percent smaller carbon footprint.
“What do you want to be able to say about your operation, about the local, regional or national dairy industry,” Cortus asked.
Responding anonymously via text to Cortus’ questions, the responses of dairy farmers and ag educators attending the seminar ranged from: “My farm is actively working to reduce our carbon footprints and here’s how,” to “My operation is sustainable,” to “How do I respond when someone says, ‘your cows have a higher carbon footprint than a car.’ ”
Dairy farmers can talk about the sustainability factors they can control in their operations and about what they are doing to reduce their carbon footprint, Cortus said.
When it comes to greenhouse emissions, the things dairy producers can manage or control are manure management, feed ingredients and production, resource useage and mortality management, Cortus said.
For example, two different diets for similar size animals produce different footprints when it comes to carbon dioxide, methane and nitrous oxide emissions.
Outside of the farmer’s control is the cost of power and transportation -- two factors that contribute to 56 percent of all greenhouse emissions nationwide, according the the Environmental Protection Agency.
As for comparing a cow to a car, that's difficult because they have very different functions, said Cortus. But research now shows that cows do not rival cars as greenhouse gas emitters.
The majority of respondents to Cortus’ interactive survey at the seminar said knowing more about their carbon footprint will help them make informed management decisions and improve their ability to address environmental concerns about their property.
Sponsoring the event were the University of Minnesota Extension, Minnesota Dairy Initiative, Minnesota Milk and Midwest Dairy Association.