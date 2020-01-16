ST. PAUL -- Improving the health and performance of horses are the goals of two equine conferences in early February planned for horse owners and professionals.
The sessions will be hosted by the University of Minnesota at its Leatherdale Equine Center on the St. Paul campus.
The Equine Professionals Conference on Feb. 7 is aimed at veterinarians, farriers, technicians and nutritionists. The registration fee is $75 per person and three Minnesota Board of Veterinary Medicine continuing education credits are available.
On Feb. 8, horse owners are invited to a day-long program focused on performance horses. Topics include how furosemide can affect performance horses, identifying and managing lameness, equine nutrition, water quality and genetics. There will be a 30-minute discussion on hot topics before the conference concludes at 3:30 p.m. This conference costs $40 and includes lunch.
For both conferences, online registration is required by Feb. 4 and more information is available at extension.umn.edu/horse/horse-events.