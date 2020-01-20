ST. PAUL — The extremely wet conditions of 2019 in Minnesota led to planting delays and an unprecedented number of prevent plant acres. Farmers needed to decide whether or not to plant a crop during or after the late planting date for crop insurance.
University of Minnesota Extension is asking farmers to share their experiences to help educators and state officials better understand the impacts of late planting and other weather-related factors on yield and grain moisture in corn and soybean. This information will be used to help fill knowledge gaps in the decision-making progress if and when we are faced with a late-planting situation in the future. This information may also be used to help identify future research needs.
Information requested includes corn or soybean maturity, planting and harvest dates, yield, moisture, test weight, conditions at planting, and conditions following planting. Information is requested from as many fields as farmers wish to report on and planting dates ranging from the earliest to the latest planted crops. Results will be shared with researchers in Illinois and Ohio who are conducting a similar survey.
If you planted corn or soybeans last year, please see z.umn.edu/plantingdatesurvey for more details and to participate in the survey. Participation is completely voluntary and information provided will remain anonymous. Deadline to participate is March 6.