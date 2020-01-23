Weather Alert

...LIGHT SNOW SLOWLY DIMINISHING BUT TRAVEL IMPACTS CONTINUE... LIGHT SNOW WILL CONTINUE ACROSS PARTS OF THE AREA FOR THE MORNING COMMUTE, ESPECIALLY ACROSS WESTERN WISCONSIN. WHILE ADDITIONAL ACCUMULATIONS WILL BE LIGHT, MANY ROADS ACROSS SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA, NORTHEAST IOWA, AND WESTERN WISCONSIN REMAIN PARTIALLY OR COMPLETELY SNOW-COVERED AND VERY SLICK. ALLOW EXTRA TIME FOR YOUR MORNING COMMUTE AND DRIVE SLOWER WITH CAUTION ON SNOW-COVERED ROADS.