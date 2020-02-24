The pride and strong values of the U.S. agriculture community are shared by farmers across the world.
But even for Maddie Smith, who was raised around farming and plans to pursue a career in agriculture, it took a trip abroad to realize this.
Smith, a Fillmore Central graduate and current freshman at the University of Minnesota, was one of many state FFA officers who traveled to Europe in January to gain a global perspective of agriculture.
The group spent the first two weeks of 2020 taking in Spain and Portugal for the International Leadership Seminar for State Officers, in which all state officers throughout the country participated.
"Students will not only see the importance of agriculture on an international level, but understand it is essential to feeding the world,” said Eric Nelson, manager of the program for the National FFA Organization. “The seminar exposes students to culture and food production practices beyond what they are accustomed to in the U.S."
Smith is part of the 14-member state officer team in Minnesota, and serves as the state's treasurer. She said the officer team spends a lot of time traveling the state and meeting with students enrolled in agriculture classes and members of the more than 200 FFA chapters.
The leadership team also does some "policy work," said Smith, and has met with important agricultural leaders throughout the state, including Gov. Tim Walz and representatives from the Minnesota Department of Agriculture.
State officers have also made trips to Nashville and Washington D.C., but Smith said her most memorable experience was the trip to Spain and Portugal. The two-week trip came after her first semester in college, which Smith said was helpful because she was "a little more used to being uncomfortable in unfamiliar places."
FFA members traveled through Madrid, Toledo and Seville, where they visited a cattle farm and an olive oil co-op. Spain is the world's top producer of olive oil. They drove through the "Sea of Plastic" in the farming province of Almeria, named for the 77,000 acres of greenhouses that grow much of Europe's fruits and vegetables.
After crossing the border to Portugal, members met the U.S. Ambassador George Glass, visited a cork factory (Portugal is the world's top cork producer) and visited a college. Smith said the group took its final stop in the Portuguese capital of Lisbon.
Lisbon was the most "colorful and lively" stop of the trip, said Smith, but in every city, a deep history was evident.
"A simple building you see while looking around could be older than our entire country," said Smith. "It really puts into perspective the depth of what's behind a community, and makes me wonder what my community will look like when it's as old."
A familiar sentiment
While in Spain, Smith spoke on a panel consisting of FFA members and agricultural leaders in the country. One of the topics was the difference in trends between countries, during which she got to share points on U.S. crop trends.
The most significant takeaway Smith had from the panel, which rotated between translated FFA remarks and those of Spanish farmers, was the matching values associated with industries in the U.S. and Spain.
One Spanish farmer on the panel talked about generational renewal, and passing down a farm from one generation to the next. When the farmer used the phrase "farming is more than just a job, but a lifestyle," Smith recognized it with excitement.
"Word for word, that is something I've heard my Dad say on the farm, and across the county where I grew up and from farmers and students across the state," she said. "To see that shared value halfway across the world was a huge thing for me."
On the other hand, Smith picked up on a contrast between the two continents.
With more than 27,000 students in Minnesota FFA alone, "learning about agriculture in classes on a daily basis," ag education in the U.S. is "extremely strong." Schools in Spain and Portugal, however, don't teach the subject.