LEWISTON, Minn. -- The Land Stewardship Project and Izaak Walton League of Minnesota are offering two sessions of the forum “Farm Crisis Forum: Resiliency, Resources and Taking Action” in February.
The first will be from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Feb. 12 at Peace United Methodist Church, 52497 275th Ave., Elgin, and from 12:30 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. Feb. 13 at St. Columban Catholic Church, 408 Preston St. NW, Preston.
These meetings are free, but RSVPs are appreciated for food planning purposes.
To reserve a spot or for more information, call Karen Stettler at 507-523-3366 or stettler@landstewardshipproject.org.
These workshops will bring together farmers, community members and a resource panel. Through these meetings, farmers will gain a stronger network to support them through this crisis.
Both forums will include a light meal as well as farmer presenters sharing their experiences. A panel will have information and advice for farm families that are making important short- and long-term decisions. Policy solutions to the farm crisis will also be offered, along with the opportunity to take action.
Panelists include Stephen Carpenter of Farmers’ Legal Action Group; Minnesota Department of Agriculture farm advocate Wayne Pike; farmer Dan Miller of Farm Business Management at Riverland Community College; Cynthie Christensen, a licensed therapist and farmer; farmer Paul Sobocinski of LSP’s Policy and Organizing Program; and farmer Bonnie Haugen of the Dairy Grazing Apprenticeship and the Sustainable Farming Association of Minnesota.