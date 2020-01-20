ST. PAUL -- Organizations that benefit Minnesota fruit, vegetable, and other specialty crop producers can apply for the USDA block grants through the Minnesota Department of Agriculture by 4 p.m. March 10.
Eligible projects must enhance the competitiveness of specialty crops in Minnesota by:
• Leveraging efforts to market and promote specialty crops;
• Assisting producers with research and development relevant to specialty crops;
• Expanding availability and access to specialty crops; or
• Addressing local, regional and national challenges confronting specialty crop producers.
About $1.3 million is available in total, with grants awarded for amounts between $10,000 and $100,000 per project. Funded projects can begin as of Nov. 1 and have a lifespan of up to 2 1/2 years.
Nonprofit organizations, producer organizations, government agencies, universities and other agricultural groups can apply, as well as for-profit entities, farms and other businesses.
The USDA defines specialty crops as fruits and vegetables, dried fruits, tree nuts, horticulture and nursery crops, floriculture, and processed products with 50 percent or more specialty crop content by weight.
For more information, funding priorities, questions and answers, previously funded project summaries, and a link to the online application, go to www.mda.state.mn.us/business-dev-loans-grants/specialty-crop-block-grant.